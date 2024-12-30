Scandals and slumping market: A tough year for the Thai stock exchange

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has faced one of its most challenging years in recent memory in 2024. Compared to other markets in Asia and ASEAN, the SET has struggled, with performance indicators lagging behind its regional counterparts. The Thai market's outlook in 2024 has been marred by a series of high-profile financial scandals, leading to a substantial loss of investor confidence and market instability.

Overview of the market in 2024

Throughout the year, the SET has seen a downturn in performance. Market indices have underperformed, and trading volumes have decreased, reflecting a broader lack of investor confidence.

Factors such as global economic uncertainties, local political instability, and concerns about regulatory effectiveness have compounded the market's woes. Compared to the robust growth observed in other ASEAN markets, the SET's performance has been notably poor.



Scandals that shook the market

1. Dr. Boon Vanasin and Thonburi Healthcare Group

Date: November 2024

The case: Dr. Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) and co-founder of Thonburi Hospital, was accused of fraud and money laundering and he was later charged on December 14. He and his associates allegedly misled investors into pouring funds into non-existent medical businesses, promising high returns and issuing post-dated cheques that later bounced. The financial damage from this fraud is estimated at around 7.5 billion baht.

Impact: The scandal severely damaged investor trust in the healthcare sector and led to massive volatility in THG shares. The market reacted with caution, leading to broader scepticism about other healthcare-related stocks.



