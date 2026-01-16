null

The world’s most powerful passports 2026: Global rankings and strategic influence

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

Discover how the 2026 rankings reflect more than just travel ease, serving as a vital indicator of a nation’s diplomatic strength and economic trust on the global stage.

  • According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, Singapore holds the world's most powerful passport, providing visa-free access to 192 destinations.
  • A passport's power is a measure of a nation's strategic influence, reflecting its political stability, economic credibility, and diplomatic relations.
  • The United States has returned to the top 10, ranking 10th with access to 179 countries, though its ranking has shown a downward trend over the last two decades.
  • Holders of top-ranked passports often receive advantages beyond tourism, such as easier and faster approval for student and work visas due to higher international trust.

In the modern era, cross-border travel is more than just a matter of convenience; it is a reflection of a nation's "bargaining power" and "stability."

According to the latest data from the Henley Passport Index, the rankings for the world’s most powerful passports for 2026 have been released.

These rankings are determined by the number of countries and territories a passport holder can enter without a prior visa (Visa-free).

Rankings of the World’s Most Powerful Passports 2026 (Number of Visa-free Destinations)

  • 1st Place: Singapore (192 countries)
  • 2nd Place: Japan, South Korea (188 countries)
  • 3rd Place: Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (186 countries)
  • 4th Place: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway (185 countries)
  • 5th Place: Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) (184 countries)
  • 6th Place: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland (183 countries)
  • 7th Place: Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom (UK) (182 countries)
  • 8th Place: Canada, Iceland, Lithuania (181 countries)
  • 9th Place: Malaysia (180 countries)
  • 10th Place: United States (179 countries)

The world’s most powerful passports 2026: Global rankings and strategic influence The US Comeback to the Top 10

The United States has successfully pushed its way back into the Top 10 after slipping to 12th place in late 2025.

However, looking back over the past two decades, both the US and the UK have shown a downward trend in rankings.

Analysts view this as a reflection of domestic political volatility impacting international relations.

The world’s most powerful passports 2026: Global rankings and strategic influence

The Status of the "Thai Passport"

For Thailand, 2026 shows signs of slight improvement, moving up one spot to 60th in the world.

Thai passport holders can now travel to 79 destinations without requiring a prior visa.

The Influence Hidden Behind a Passport

  • Political Stability: Countries with fewer conflicts generally enjoy higher levels of international trust.
  • Economic Credibility: Passports from strong economies are often perceived as having a lower risk of illegal immigration.
  • Diplomatic Relations: Bilateral visa-waiver agreements are a direct reflection of international friendship and cooperation.

While a powerful passport serves as the "most convenient ticket" for short-term tourism, it does not guarantee "freedom of migration" or the right to permanent residency in other countries.

However, holders of top-tier passports often receive an "advantage" in international transactions.

Immigration officials tend to have higher trust in low-risk nationalities, which often results in the approval of Student Visas or Work Visas being easier and faster compared to other nationalities.

