The world’s most powerful passports 2026: Global rankings and strategic influence

In the modern era, cross-border travel is more than just a matter of convenience; it is a reflection of a nation's "bargaining power" and "stability."

According to the latest data from the Henley Passport Index, the rankings for the world’s most powerful passports for 2026 have been released.

These rankings are determined by the number of countries and territories a passport holder can enter without a prior visa (Visa-free).

Rankings of the World’s Most Powerful Passports 2026 (Number of Visa-free Destinations)