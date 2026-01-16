The world’s most powerful passports 2026: Global rankings and strategic influence

In the modern era, cross-border travel is more than just a matter of convenience; it is a reflection of a nation's "bargaining power" and "stability."
According to the latest data from the Henley Passport Index, the rankings for the world’s most powerful passports for 2026 have been released.
These rankings are determined by the number of countries and territories a passport holder can enter without a prior visa (Visa-free).
The United States has successfully pushed its way back into the Top 10 after slipping to 12th place in late 2025.
However, looking back over the past two decades, both the US and the UK have shown a downward trend in rankings.
Analysts view this as a reflection of domestic political volatility impacting international relations.
For Thailand, 2026 shows signs of slight improvement, moving up one spot to 60th in the world.
Thai passport holders can now travel to 79 destinations without requiring a prior visa.
While a powerful passport serves as the "most convenient ticket" for short-term tourism, it does not guarantee "freedom of migration" or the right to permanent residency in other countries.
However, holders of top-tier passports often receive an "advantage" in international transactions.
Immigration officials tend to have higher trust in low-risk nationalities, which often results in the approval of Student Visas or Work Visas being easier and faster compared to other nationalities.
Kotchakorn Mankongcharoenkit