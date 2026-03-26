US crude rises as Tehran weighs Washington's 15-point plan

Oil prices in the United States moved higher in early Thursday (March 26) trading, rebounding from the previous day’s decline as markets watched for signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, while Iran continued to examine a US proposal aimed at ending the Gulf war, which has disrupted energy flows from the region.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by more than $1 at the open to $91.42 a barrel.

By 2225 GMT, the contract was trading 93 cents, or 1%, higher at $91.25 a barrel, after falling 2.2% on Wednesday.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Tehran was still reviewing the US proposal despite initially reacting negatively, suggesting that Iran had not completely dismissed the offer.