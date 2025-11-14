World-Leading MELAND Indoor Theme Park Opens at Siam Paragon

Get ready to welcome a new phenomenon in world-class family entertainment with the launch of “MELAND”, a World- Leading Indoor Theme Park, one of the largest and most advanced indoor amusement parks in the world, and Thailand’s first flagship global landmark outside of China.
Scheduled to officially open this December 2025, MELAND will be located on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon, in the heart of Bangkok, with an investment of 400 million baht and spans over 5,000 square meters. With its large-scale design and advanced concept, MELAND will be a world-class attraction unlike any other, offering experiences that no other venue can match.
Siam Paragon, recognized as one of the world’s leading destinations, spans 30,500 square meters of world-class attractions, offering an unparalleled combination of entertainment experiences that make it the most comprehensive hub in Thailand for both local and international visitors.
Dedicated to elevating family entertainment experiences to international standards, Siam Paragon integrates the concept of “Edutainment”, combining learning and fun in perfect harmony. The goal is to establish MELAND as the No.1 destination for learning and entertainment in Southeast Asia, setting a new standard for world-class family attractions.
The highly anticipated launch of MELAND, a leading global indoor theme park brand from China, presents a “Visionary Play Space” — a futuristic concept meticulously designed by the renowned and award-winning design studio X+Living to create an immersive destination. MELAND aims to redefine family entertainment by offering imaginative, educational and joyful experiences for children and families alike, welcoming both Thai visitors and international tourists to a new world of play.
A pioneer in China's family entertainment landscape, MELAND creates comprehensive interactive edutainment spaces that integrate play, sports, education, art, and technology. With nearly 30 years of industry expertise from its parent company and a footprint of over 140 stores across 60+ Chinese cities, MELAND is renowned for its striking fairy-tale aesthetic, immersive play experiences, and cutting-edge, technology-driven equipment. It is recognized not only as the highest standard for indoor theme parks in China but also as a global benchmark and an innovation leader in edutainment.
A Pioneer in World-Class Aesthetics, Redefining Indoor Play Spaces
Celebrated with a haul of prestigious international design awards—including the A’Design Award, IDA Design Award, and Frame Awards—MELAND's play spaces have earned global acclaim. Tearing up the rulebook on traditional, repetitive playgrounds, MELAND is guided by a simple principle: "see the world through the eyes of a child". This visionary realm embraces bold, avant-garde color schemes, sculptural architectural elements, and monumental kinetic installations—all meticulously engineered to generate unprecedented immersion and dramatic spectacle. This innovative approach is designed to spark curiosity and ignite imagination, transforming every visit into an enchanting storybook journey brimming with breathtaking visual marvels and boundless discovery.
Unprecedented Play Experiences,
MELAND Bangkok Featuring 500+ Cutting-Edge Innovations
MELAND's new global flagship store in Bangkok, a sprawling 5,000-square-meter marvel, breaks new ground with six intricately themed zones, 100+ attractions, and 500+ immersive experiences, establishing an unparalleled edutainment destination for families in Thailand and visitors worldwide. Here, children and families can:
• Journey through mystical marine worlds on the Wandering Carousel,
• Soar among the clouds aboard the Sparkle Sky Cruise,
• Conquer the massive, five-level Cloudtop Jungle Gym,
• Battle in immersive interactive arenas with Meta-Racers,
• Or explore over 20 professions—from doctors and firefighters to chefs and farmers—in the popular Mini City role-playing district, learning through imaginative play.
Through an exclusive partnership with the world-renowned digital art company district, MELAND also brings original interactive media experiences from Arte Kids Park by Arte Museum on Jeju Island. This seamless fusion of the physical and digital realms creates a mesmerizing environment where endless exploration and wonder come to life.
MELAND x Siam Paragon:
A Collaboration to Create a World-Class Family Entertainment Destination
As one of the global destinations, Siam Paragon has long been recognized for delivering exceptional and distinctive experiences that captivate both Thai families and international visitors. This collaboration with MELAND marks a groundbreaking co-creation between a world-class retail leader and a global pioneer in innovative theme parks, a partnership that will establish a new landmark for family entertainment and set a new premium standard for indoor theme parks across Southeast Asia.
The alliance also represents a major transformational milestone in celebration of Siam Paragon’s 20th anniversary, reinforcing its position as a global landmark destination that offers the most complete and inspiring entertainment experiences, and continues to serve as a powerful magnet attracting visitors from all corners of the world.
Get ready to experience an extraordinary and luxurious “Theme Park of the Future”
as MELAND’s global flagship store makes its grand debut this December in Bangkok—
a phenomenon not to be missed.
