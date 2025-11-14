World-Leading MELAND Indoor Theme Park Opens at Siam Paragon

A Pioneer in World-Class Aesthetics, Redefining Indoor Play Spaces

Celebrated with a haul of prestigious international design awards—including the A’Design Award, IDA Design Award, and Frame Awards—MELAND's play spaces have earned global acclaim. Tearing up the rulebook on traditional, repetitive playgrounds, MELAND is guided by a simple principle: "see the world through the eyes of a child". This visionary realm embraces bold, avant-garde color schemes, sculptural architectural elements, and monumental kinetic installations—all meticulously engineered to generate unprecedented immersion and dramatic spectacle. This innovative approach is designed to spark curiosity and ignite imagination, transforming every visit into an enchanting storybook journey brimming with breathtaking visual marvels and boundless discovery.



Unprecedented Play Experiences,

MELAND Bangkok Featuring 500+ Cutting-Edge Innovations

MELAND's new global flagship store in Bangkok, a sprawling 5,000-square-meter marvel, breaks new ground with six intricately themed zones, 100+ attractions, and 500+ immersive experiences, establishing an unparalleled edutainment destination for families in Thailand and visitors worldwide. Here, children and families can:

• Journey through mystical marine worlds on the Wandering Carousel,

• Soar among the clouds aboard the Sparkle Sky Cruise,

• Conquer the massive, five-level Cloudtop Jungle Gym,

• Battle in immersive interactive arenas with Meta-Racers,

• Or explore over 20 professions—from doctors and firefighters to chefs and farmers—in the popular Mini City role-playing district, learning through imaginative play.

Through an exclusive partnership with the world-renowned digital art company district, MELAND also brings original interactive media experiences from Arte Kids Park by Arte Museum on Jeju Island. This seamless fusion of the physical and digital realms creates a mesmerizing environment where endless exploration and wonder come to life.



MELAND x Siam Paragon:

A Collaboration to Create a World-Class Family Entertainment Destination

As one of the global destinations, Siam Paragon has long been recognized for delivering exceptional and distinctive experiences that captivate both Thai families and international visitors. This collaboration with MELAND marks a groundbreaking co-creation between a world-class retail leader and a global pioneer in innovative theme parks, a partnership that will establish a new landmark for family entertainment and set a new premium standard for indoor theme parks across Southeast Asia.



The alliance also represents a major transformational milestone in celebration of Siam Paragon’s 20th anniversary, reinforcing its position as a global landmark destination that offers the most complete and inspiring entertainment experiences, and continues to serve as a powerful magnet attracting visitors from all corners of the world.

Get ready to experience an extraordinary and luxurious with the launch of MELAND’s global flagship theme park of the future this December in Bangkok—a phenomenon not to be missed.

