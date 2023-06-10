The 5 Essential Ingredients to Assure Success in Digital Transformation and Create Sustainable Growth

No.3 Minimal Viable Segment (MVS)

After defining a great value proposition, the next step is to build a minimal viable product or MVP.

Don’t just develop a viable product. The team can succeed with MVP by specifying the MVP feature set and targeting at least the smallest customer segment that is likely to dominate the market in the future.

No.4: The Ability to Transform the Company's New Business

Digital Transformation has a wider scope than Digitization and Digitalization which are aspects of digital transformation and applied in individual and separate projects within the organization.

However, digital transformation aims to holistically and strategically transform the organization itself.

Organizations that succeeded in completing digital transformation can transform the company's new business (Reposition the Core) both from the existing core business and create new changes in the market or industry to create new growth with new business models.

How the organizations succeeded can be described by the Digital Transformation Canvas consisting of 3 pillars divided into 9 boxes as follow:

More use cases: www.digitaltransformationacademy.org/case-study

No.5: Make it happen within 6-12 Months

In the critical first 6-12 months, The successful organization can start the transformation program, design the roadmap for transformation and launch priority digital initiative(s). Otherwise, the transformation program would break due to several reasons or some excuses.



This article, The First 100 Days for Launching Business Transformation on The Best Journey to Success, will guide you on how to accelerate your transformation journey to succeed in reality.