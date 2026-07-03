ThaiBev bottles the sun in Thailand’s green industry push

Sustainability has moved beyond the language of annual reports. In Thailand, it is becoming something far more tangible: solar panels on factory roofs, biogas from production by-products, lighter packaging, smarter energy systems and industrial discipline that can be measured in tonnes of avoided carbon.

Thai Beverage, or ThaiBev, offers a polished example of this shift. The regional beverage group is using Thailand’s abundant sunlight and agricultural-industrial base to reimagine how high-volume manufacturing can operate in a low-carbon age.

Its climate ambition is clear. ThaiBev says its targets have been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative, with goals to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030, compared with a 2023 base year. It also targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050, and aims for 50% renewable energy by 2030.

The most visible symbol is solar. ThaiBev’s solar programme covers rooftop and floating solar installations in Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, with total completed capacity of 87.51MWp. In fiscal 2025, those panels generated 83,519MWh, reduced grid-electricity costs by 301.68 million baht, and cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 41,178 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. In 2026, the company plans another 12.84MWp of solar capacity across Thailand and Vietnam, backed by investment of about 165.62 million baht.