Thai Beverage Public Company and the ORDPB formalise a nationwide partnership to transform royal knowledge into district-level social enterprises, honouring Thailand's most auspicious royal milestones.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board (ORDPB) to establish a nationwide network of district-level social enterprises, in what both parties describe as a defining moment in Thailand's sustainable development journey.

The move signals a new chapter in Thailand's grassroots economic development, bridging decades of royal wisdom with world-class private-sector capability.

The signing ceremony, held at the ORDPB's Hanuman 1 Conference Room on Friday, was conducted by Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, chief executive officer of ThaiBev, and Suporn Trinarin, secretary-general of the ORDPB.

Dr Sumet Tantivejkul, senior special ddviser to the Chaipattana Foundation and a preeminent authority on sustainable development in Thailand, served as witness alongside senior executives from both organisations.

From Activities to Enterprises

At the heart of the agreement lies an ambitious structural shift: moving beyond one-off community activities towards enduring, legally registered social enterprises.

Under the initiative — formally titled the "Loyalty and Devotion Project: Creating Benefits for Communities, Bringing Happiness to the People" — ThaiBev aims to establish 928 district-level companies, operating under the banner of Amphoe Phopiang Co., Ltd., across all of Thailand's 878 provincial districts and 50 Bangkok districts.

