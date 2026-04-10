ThaiBev and Royal Projects Board Unite to Build 928 District Enterprises

Thai Beverage Public Company and the ORDPB formalise a nationwide partnership to transform royal knowledge into district-level social enterprises, honouring Thailand's most auspicious royal milestones.
Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Office of the Royal Development Projects Board (ORDPB) to establish a nationwide network of district-level social enterprises, in what both parties describe as a defining moment in Thailand's sustainable development journey.
The move signals a new chapter in Thailand's grassroots economic development, bridging decades of royal wisdom with world-class private-sector capability.
The signing ceremony, held at the ORDPB's Hanuman 1 Conference Room on Friday, was conducted by Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, chief executive officer of ThaiBev, and Suporn Trinarin, secretary-general of the ORDPB.
Dr Sumet Tantivejkul, senior special ddviser to the Chaipattana Foundation and a preeminent authority on sustainable development in Thailand, served as witness alongside senior executives from both organisations.
From Activities to Enterprises
At the heart of the agreement lies an ambitious structural shift: moving beyond one-off community activities towards enduring, legally registered social enterprises.
Under the initiative — formally titled the "Loyalty and Devotion Project: Creating Benefits for Communities, Bringing Happiness to the People" — ThaiBev aims to establish 928 district-level companies, operating under the banner of Amphoe Phopiang Co., Ltd., across all of Thailand's 878 provincial districts and 50 Bangkok districts.
The enterprise network is supported at the national level by Chumchon Khem Khaeng Phopiang (Thailand) Co., Ltd., which provides market intelligence, professional governance, and operational continuity — ensuring that development efforts can be systematically "passed to the next generation" rather than starting anew with each administration or project cycle.
"We join as hosts, not as owners," said Thapana. "Like hosting a merit-making ceremony, we provide the energy and the platform, but the community belongs to the people. By establishing formal legal entities, we ensure the work is systematic and can continue long after any single individual."
Royal Knowledge, Commercial Reach
The ORDPB brings to the partnership an extraordinary repository: over 5,232 distinct bodies of royal knowledge, accumulated across four decades of Royal Development Projects under the late King Rama IX, internationally recognised by the United Nations as a "Great Developer" King.
These knowledge resources span agriculture, natural resource management, community livelihoods, and environmental conservation — meticulously tailored to the geographic and social contexts of individual communities across Thailand.
Yet, as Suporn candidly acknowledged, knowledge alone has its limits.
"There is one thing we simply cannot do — we know how to produce, but we do not know how to sell," she said. "The ORDPB is a knowledge hub. This partnership fills that critical gap."
ThaiBev's market expertise and distribution networks will help connect rural producers to urban consumers and international buyers through an omni-channel strategy encompassing both online platforms and traditional trade channels.
The collaboration also draws on academic institutions, including Chiang Mai and Silpakorn Universities, forming a "Triple Helix" model of state, private sector, and academia working in concert.
Royal Heritage as Commercial Catalyst
The partnership's most compelling proof of concept lies in the transformation of traditional royal project outputs into globally competitive products.
The Phuket Seven-Coloured Lobster, once sold solely through seasonal seaside stalls, now commands premium placement across more than 100 hotels and features in international menus — its Geographical Indication (GI) registration turning a local seafood into a flagship of Thailand's emerging Gastronomy Tourism sector.
Equally striking is the story of Vetiver Grass. Long championed by King Rama IX for soil and water conservation, the plant's roots have now yielded the compound "Vetiveria," which forms the basis of a premium oral care product line developed in collaboration with the Dental Innovation Foundation.
The products have already attracted significant commercial interest from markets as far as Saudi Arabia — proof, as both parties describe it, of royal wisdom meeting international pharmaceutical standards.
A significant regulatory advantage underpins the commercialisation strategy: the Thai Food and Drug Administration has granted "First Priority" status to products emerging from Royal Development Projects, having already cleared more than 160 items.
This proactive pathway removes a critical barrier that has historically delayed grassroots products from entering professional market channels.
A Commemorative Mandate
The initiative is framed within the auspicious years of 2026 and 2027, honouring His Majesty King Rama X's 75th birthday anniversary and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn's 72nd birthday anniversary.
This commemorative mandate — guided by His Majesty's royal principle of "Sustaining, Preserving, and Continuing" the legacy of King Rama IX — lends the programme both moral authority and a powerful national momentum.
"The ultimate shared aspiration," said Suporn, "is the happiness and well-being of the Thai people — not by giving them fish, but by giving them the knowledge and the tools to fish for themselves."
ThaiBev's commitment to the initiative reflects a broader corporate philosophy that views community prosperity not as a charitable add-on, but as a structural pillar of long-term business resilience.
As the company expands its district-level enterprise network, the "Loyalty and Devotion Project" is poised to serve as a replicable blueprint — one that channels the wisdom of the Royal Projects into the hands of communities equipped, at last, with the commercial infrastructure to thrive.