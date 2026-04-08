Where Old Bangkok Breathes Again: Golden Place Comes to Tha Tian

The newest branch of Golden Place brings royal-initiative produce and fresh Thai flavours to one of Bangkok's most storied riverside neighbourhoods.
Long before Bangkok became a city of sky trains and shopping malls, Tha Tian was its beating commercial heart. Tucked behind the Grand Palace and Wat Pho along the Chao Phraya River, this ancient trading quarter was once the largest market of the early Rattanakosin era — a bustling wharf where merchants unloaded agricultural goods, construction materials, dried seafood, sweets, and spare parts.
Known in its earliest days as Talat Thaiwaang, or "Bangchin" to some, its U-shaped neoclassical arcades, constructed during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), still stand today as a rare surviving streetscape of old Bangkok.
Over the centuries, the neighbourhood shed its role as a commercial port and reinvented itself as one of the capital's most compelling cultural destinations.
Today, visitors come to photograph the spires of Wat Arun glowing across the river at dusk, to wander the maze of vendors selling dried chillies, medicinal herbs and hand-rolled sweets, and to board the cross-river ferry that has connected two worlds for generations.
The 300-year-old Sard-dee Shrine and the Guan Yu Shrine remain anchors of the community's spiritual life — testaments to the Chinese-Thai heritage woven into every corner of this district.
It is into this layered, living neighbourhood that Golden Place has now arrived.
The new Tha Tian branch — the 21st outlet of the royal-patronage retail brand managed by Suwannachat Co., Ltd. — held its official opening on Tuesday, 7th April 2026, in a ceremony presided over by Air Chief Marshal Sathitpong Sukwimol, the Royal Private Secretary to His Majesty the King.
The shop had been quietly welcoming customers since 20th March as part of a soft-launch period.
Golden Place was established on 1st February 2001 following the initiative of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), who envisioned a model Thai retail outlet dedicated to selling produce from royal projects and agricultural cooperatives across the country.
His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn has since carried forward that vision, developing the brand into what has been described as a "refrigerator for the people" — a network of stores offering quality goods at accessible prices direct from Thai farming communities.
The Tha Tian branch occupies 408 square metres and has been thoughtfully designed for the foot traffic of international and domestic tourists who pass through this district daily.
Its retail zone stocks a carefully curated selection of goods from royal-initiative projects, the Royal Project Foundation, SME operators and community enterprises — with a particular focus on gift items and ready-to-eat foods suited to travellers on the move.
OTOP products from agricultural cooperatives sit alongside bakery items and prepared dishes such as four-coloured rice, fresh sashimi rice bowls and vibrant vegetable salads.
"Tha Tian is a place that brings together community life and cultural charm in one complete setting," said Nualphan Lamsam, director of Suwannachat Co., Ltd. "It has both a historical dimension and a contemporary lifestyle dimension within a single space."
The branch's Golden Coffee zone offers an exclusive menu developed specifically for this location — most notably the "Locally Smoothies" range, which champions produce sourced directly from Thai farms: fragrant bananas from Nakhon Pathom, pineapple from Prachuap Khiri Khan, fresh mint leaves from Nonthaburi, and aromatic coconut from Ratchaburi.
Guests may choose from six toppings including dried banana, granola, crispy banana chips, Thai rice crackers, toasted coconut and coconut-flavoured golden rolls.
The Golden Kitchen zone, meanwhile, serves freshly prepared Thai and international dishes — among them pad Thai with fresh prawns in yakisoba sauce, Wagyu beef basil rice and shrimp-roe fried rice — with seating for over 30 diners.
Nualphan was emphatic about the deliberate balance between preservation and progress in the wider Tha Tian precinct, which Suwannachat also manages.
"We have renovated the area to suit the times, but we have kept the architectural character and the long-standing restaurants and shops exactly as they were," she said, citing beloved local institutions such as Kuay Jab Tha Tian, Tom Luead Moo Jeh Huang, Ee Hong Tai and Jeh Juk's dried-food shop as enduring fixtures of the market's identity.
More than 100 shops covering food, souvenirs and local gifts continue to trade within the arcade, preserving what Nualphan describes as "the unmistakable charm of community commerce."
Beyond the shop floor, the riverside promenade has been redesigned to offer relaxation areas and event space, with unobstructed views across to Wat Arun's towering prang — arguably Bangkok's most photographed riverside vista.
Golden Place Tha Tian is open daily from 07.00 to 20.00. For more information, visit www.goldenplace.co.th or follow the brand on Facebook at Golden Place and on Instagram at @Goldenplace.official.