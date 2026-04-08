Where Old Bangkok Breathes Again: Golden Place Comes to Tha Tian

The newest branch of Golden Place brings royal-initiative produce and fresh Thai flavours to one of Bangkok's most storied riverside neighbourhoods.

Long before Bangkok became a city of sky trains and shopping malls, Tha Tian was its beating commercial heart. Tucked behind the Grand Palace and Wat Pho along the Chao Phraya River, this ancient trading quarter was once the largest market of the early Rattanakosin era — a bustling wharf where merchants unloaded agricultural goods, construction materials, dried seafood, sweets, and spare parts.

Known in its earliest days as Talat Thaiwaang, or "Bangchin" to some, its U-shaped neoclassical arcades, constructed during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), still stand today as a rare surviving streetscape of old Bangkok.

Over the centuries, the neighbourhood shed its role as a commercial port and reinvented itself as one of the capital's most compelling cultural destinations.

Today, visitors come to photograph the spires of Wat Arun glowing across the river at dusk, to wander the maze of vendors selling dried chillies, medicinal herbs and hand-rolled sweets, and to board the cross-river ferry that has connected two worlds for generations.

The 300-year-old Sard-dee Shrine and the Guan Yu Shrine remain anchors of the community's spiritual life — testaments to the Chinese-Thai heritage woven into every corner of this district.

