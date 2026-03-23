Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

Golden Place subsidiary bolsters retail footprint with new Arabica-focused outlet at Muang Thai-Phatra Complex, supporting Royal Project highland farmers.



In a significant move for Thailand’s premium retail and agricultural sectors, Golden Place has officially inaugurated its latest Golden Coffee standalone branch at the Muang Thai-Phatra Complex.

The opening marks a strategic expansion into the high-traffic urban office market, blending social enterprise with a sophisticated café experience.

The ceremony, held on Monday, was presided over by Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, Principal Private Secretary to His Majesty the King. His presence underscored the high-level patronage and the national importance of the Suvarnachad Company Limited under Royal Patronage, which manages the Golden Place brand.



A Royal Legacy Modernised

Founded in 2001 under the initiative of the late King Rama IX, Golden Place was envisioned as a "people's refrigerator"—a retail model designed to sell produce from Royal Projects and local farmers directly to consumers.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has since continued this mission, evolving the brand to meet contemporary lifestyles.

