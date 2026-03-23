Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026
|
Nongluck Ajanapanya

Golden Place subsidiary bolsters retail footprint with new Arabica-focused outlet at Muang Thai-Phatra Complex, supporting Royal Project highland farmers

  • Golden Coffee has opened a new standalone branch at the Muang Thai-Phatra Complex, strategically expanding into Bangkok's high-traffic urban office market.
  • The new location is specifically tailored to serve office workers and young professionals with a premium café experience.
  • The café's signature offering is 100% Arabica coffee sourced from Royal Project highland farmers, bridging agricultural producers with urban consumers.
  • In addition to coffee, the menu features other unique products from Royal Projects, such as Doi Kham fruit juices, honey, and OTOP items.

 

 

Golden Place subsidiary bolsters retail footprint with new Arabica-focused outlet at Muang Thai-Phatra Complex, supporting Royal Project highland farmers.

 


In a significant move for Thailand’s premium retail and agricultural sectors, Golden Place has officially inaugurated its latest Golden Coffee standalone branch at the Muang Thai-Phatra Complex.

 

The opening marks a strategic expansion into the high-traffic urban office market, blending social enterprise with a sophisticated café experience.

 

The ceremony, held on Monday, was presided over by Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, Principal Private Secretary to His Majesty the King. His presence underscored the high-level patronage and the national importance of the Suvarnachad Company Limited under Royal Patronage, which manages the Golden Place brand.

 

 

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

 


A Royal Legacy Modernised

Founded in 2001 under the initiative of the late King Rama IX, Golden Place was envisioned as a "people's refrigerator"—a retail model designed to sell produce from Royal Projects and local farmers directly to consumers.

 

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has since continued this mission, evolving the brand to meet contemporary lifestyles.
 

 

 

Nualphan Lamsam

 

 

Nualphan Lamsam, director of Suvarnachad Company Limited, expressed profound gratitude for the Royal grace that allowed the project to flourish. She highlighted that Golden Coffee, established in 2018, serves as a vital bridge between highland Arabica coffee farmers and the urban consumer.

 

"We are committed to developing Golden Coffee as a platform that honours our agricultural heritage while meeting the needs of the modern generation," said Nualphan. "By integrating Royal Project raw materials into trendy, high-quality beverages, we ensure that the 'good taste' of Thai agriculture is accessible to everyone."

 

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

 

Premium Quality for Urban Professionals

The new 58-square-metre branch is tailored specifically for office workers and young professionals. The café’s signature offering is its 100% Arabica beans, which undergo a meticulous washed process and precise roasting to produce a fragrant aroma with a distinct, fruit-like acidity.

 

 

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

 

The menu goes beyond standard caffeine fixes, incorporating unique ingredients from the Royal Projects, such as:

 

  • Doi Kham concentrated fruit juices and honey.
  • OTOP products sourced from community-based women’s agricultural groups.
  • A curated selection of traditional Thai desserts, bakeries, and ready-to-eat meals including salad rolls and Khao Khluk Kapi (shrimp paste fried rice).
     

 

 

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

 

 

Strategic Growth

The Muang Thai-Phatra Complex location is only the second standalone Golden Coffee outlet, following the success of the branch at The Old Siam Plaza. 

 

This expansion brings the total number of Golden Coffee service points to 21 across the Kingdom, further solidifying the brand’s reputation for quality and social responsibility.

 

The shop is now open Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 19:00, and Saturdays from 09:00 to 15:00, inviting the public to experience a "taste of the Highlands" in the heart of the city.

 

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

 

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

 

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