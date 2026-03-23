Golden Coffee Expands Presence to Serve Bangkok’s Professional Hub

Golden Place subsidiary bolsters retail footprint with new Arabica-focused outlet at Muang Thai-Phatra Complex, supporting Royal Project highland farmers.
In a significant move for Thailand’s premium retail and agricultural sectors, Golden Place has officially inaugurated its latest Golden Coffee standalone branch at the Muang Thai-Phatra Complex.
The opening marks a strategic expansion into the high-traffic urban office market, blending social enterprise with a sophisticated café experience.
The ceremony, held on Monday, was presided over by Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, Principal Private Secretary to His Majesty the King. His presence underscored the high-level patronage and the national importance of the Suvarnachad Company Limited under Royal Patronage, which manages the Golden Place brand.
A Royal Legacy Modernised
Founded in 2001 under the initiative of the late King Rama IX, Golden Place was envisioned as a "people's refrigerator"—a retail model designed to sell produce from Royal Projects and local farmers directly to consumers.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has since continued this mission, evolving the brand to meet contemporary lifestyles.
Nualphan Lamsam, director of Suvarnachad Company Limited, expressed profound gratitude for the Royal grace that allowed the project to flourish. She highlighted that Golden Coffee, established in 2018, serves as a vital bridge between highland Arabica coffee farmers and the urban consumer.
"We are committed to developing Golden Coffee as a platform that honours our agricultural heritage while meeting the needs of the modern generation," said Nualphan. "By integrating Royal Project raw materials into trendy, high-quality beverages, we ensure that the 'good taste' of Thai agriculture is accessible to everyone."
Premium Quality for Urban Professionals
The new 58-square-metre branch is tailored specifically for office workers and young professionals. The café’s signature offering is its 100% Arabica beans, which undergo a meticulous washed process and precise roasting to produce a fragrant aroma with a distinct, fruit-like acidity.
The menu goes beyond standard caffeine fixes, incorporating unique ingredients from the Royal Projects, such as:
Strategic Growth
The Muang Thai-Phatra Complex location is only the second standalone Golden Coffee outlet, following the success of the branch at The Old Siam Plaza.
This expansion brings the total number of Golden Coffee service points to 21 across the Kingdom, further solidifying the brand’s reputation for quality and social responsibility.
The shop is now open Monday to Friday from 07:00 to 19:00, and Saturdays from 09:00 to 15:00, inviting the public to experience a "taste of the Highlands" in the heart of the city.