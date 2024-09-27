Building Partnerships – The private sector must work with civil society as a third party in food waste reduction projects, strengthening the social support system. For example, establishing food banks that receive donations of non-expired food and distribute them to those in need. Regulations could be introduced.

Raising Awareness – What I call “Goodbye Waste, Hello Taste: Eat It All, Reduce Waste” could begin with educational programmes that instil knowledge about the imbalance between surplus food and food scarcity. The private sector could also work with communities by organising workshops on food preservation or sharing recipes that use leftover ingredients, as well as promoting sustainable products.

Clearly, the private sector plays a critical role in addressing this issue.

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and its subsidiaries are continuing their efforts to reduce food waste within their businesses to zero by 2030. As a member of the UN Global Compact Lead, CP’s goal aligns with the vision of Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group. Their 2030 waste reduction goal is based on the “Circular Economy” model, including donating 25,000 tons of surplus food to vulnerable social groups and producing 12,000 tons of fertiliser from food waste.

The “Eat Without Waste” x “Do not mix together” project is one of the initiatives led by CP’s subsidiary, CP Extra Public Company Limited, also known as Lotus’s. The Lotus’s go fresh stores, with 350 branches, have partnered with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to donate unsold but still “can safely eat and feel full “ (Edible Surplus Food) to BMA’s sanitation workers. Meanwhile, Lotus’s go fresh has implemented food waste separation measures to further repurpose the waste (Upcycling), such as producing fertilizer for public green spaces.

At the broader CP Group level, they have been driving the “National Food Bank” initiative to end hunger and are working with partner networks such as Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Thailand.

In 2023, CP Group donated over 8.8 million meals to children, youths, the underprivileged, and those in vulnerable situations, reaching over 10 million people. This marked an 84.6% increase from 2022.

As a private sector actor, reducing food waste is not just an environmental protection and problem-solving measure. It also provides support to those in need, sustains the lives of the hungry, reduces inequality, enhances human dignity, and advances human rights.

A balanced world is not only about reducing food waste but also about embracing fellow humans so that no one faces hunger or starvation. It is a new world where no one is left behind.



Teerapon Tanomsakyut, Chief Executive Officer for Corporate Sustainability and Strategy Development, Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited.



