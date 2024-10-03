Chadchart unveils his mission to make Bangkok a livable and sustainable city

Sustainable urban growth is not solely about environmental factors but also about the sustainability of citizens' lives, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday at the Sustainability Expo 2024 being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
Taking part in a panel discussion titled "Pathways to a Sustainable Urban Future" he unveiled his vision for "Bangkok: A Livable City for Everyone". He said this requires cooperation among the government, private sector, and communities to invest in enhancing quality of life and sustainable development, to make Bangkok a livable city for all.
He outlined the key "Bangkok 9 G" policy, which covers good management, good environment, good health, good travel, good safety, good infrastructure, good economy, good creativity, and good education, along with 216 operational plans currently in use.
Bangkok has prioritised projects that enhance the quality of life of its residents, such as supporting the reduction of private car usage by developing public transportation systems and pedestrian pathways that promote sustainable travel, he said.
Additionally, the city plans to increase green spaces by creating large public parks in the city centre and small community parks. Efficient waste management would be promoted by encouraging waste segregation among businesses, and improvements to the drainage system would address flooding issues, the governor said.
Bangkok's district offices have set targets for 2024 to develop 124 kilometres of roads, install and upgrade 31,900 streetlights, set up and improve 9,500 canal lights, plant 200,000 trees, improve traffic congestion spots, and create 153 "15-minute" parks, Chadchart revealed.
We aim to rectify 370 crime-prone areas and enhance safety, upgrade 312 kilometres of sidewalks, eliminate 100 points of pavement vending, develop 20 hawker centres, and improve 212 flood-prone areas to enhance urban infrastructure, he said. The administration is also prioritising collaborating with the private sector to develop various activity centres and support vulnerable groups, such as establishing 50 food banks across Bangkok, he said.
The ultimate goal is to position Bangkok among the top 50 livable cities in the world by 2027, focusing on sustainable development that genuinely meets the needs of its residents, the governor said.