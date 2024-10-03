Chadchart unveils his mission to make Bangkok a livable and sustainable city

He outlined the key "Bangkok 9 G" policy, which covers good management, good environment, good health, good travel, good safety, good infrastructure, good economy, good creativity, and good education, along with 216 operational plans currently in use.

Bangkok has prioritised projects that enhance the quality of life of its residents, such as supporting the reduction of private car usage by developing public transportation systems and pedestrian pathways that promote sustainable travel, he said.

Additionally, the city plans to increase green spaces by creating large public parks in the city centre and small community parks. Efficient waste management would be promoted by encouraging waste segregation among businesses, and improvements to the drainage system would address flooding issues, the governor said.

Bangkok's district offices have set targets for 2024 to develop 124 kilometres of roads, install and upgrade 31,900 streetlights, set up and improve 9,500 canal lights, plant 200,000 trees, improve traffic congestion spots, and create 153 "15-minute" parks, Chadchart revealed.