A larvae offers a sustainable way to manage organic waste

High-quality products: The larvae can be processed into high-protein animal feed, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional animal feed sources.

In Thailand, numerous startups and research institutions are implementing BSF technology to manage food and agricultural waste, not only addressing waste management issues but also supporting the local economy by creating new markets for BSF-derived products.

Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, stated that current municipal waste management practices release over 8.66 million tons of CO2 equivalent, accounting for more than 50% of emissions in the waste sector (16.88 MtCO₂e as of 2019). In response, the department has partnered with the Department of Corrections to manage food waste at the source using BSF larvae.

Knowledge-sharing sessions have been held online for over 136 correctional facilities, with hands-on implementation in seven pilot sites. Results have shown effective food waste management, and BSF byproducts are being used in agriculture as animal feed and organic fertilizer.

Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Department of Corrections, highlighted that Thailand currently has 277,950 inmates (as of October 21), who can play a vital role in societal change and environmental restoration.

Inmates participate in community projects like waste reduction, tree planting, and increasing green spaces, with strong support from government and private sector partners for environmental initiatives.

"The Department of Climate Change and Environment’s BSF waste management innovation aligns with the Green Prison initiative, allowing us to reduce food waste and generate agricultural benefits, lowering costs for animal feed and organic fertilizers while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from prison waste management across the country," said Sahakarn.

Currently, 17 correctional facilities are using BSF larvae for organic waste management. This MoU establishes collaborations to expand these efforts to 143 facilities nationwide, promoting environmental conservation.

Under the MoU, the two departments will jointly support organic and food waste management activities, utilising BSF products and evaluating reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. These efforts aim to enhance environmental quality, decrease national emissions, and mitigate the impacts of climate change in Thailand.