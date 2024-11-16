Frustration rises over fossil fuel sway, UN climate talks structure, reforms urged

Environmental advocates released reports Friday decrying fossil fuel industry influence at the climate talks called COP29. At the same time, a letter signed by a former United Nations secretary-general and ex-top climate negotiators called for dramatic reform. The conference’s chief negotiator said current talks — aimed at striking a deal worth hundreds of billions of dollars to help finance a transition to clean energy and adapting to climate change — were going too slowly.

All that put the focus on process — not results.

“We consider COP29 as a litmus test for the global climate architecture,” conference lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said at a Friday news conference.

A letter causes a stir about the direction of future talks

A letter signed by former U.N. chief Ban Ki-Moon, former U.N. climate secretary Christiana Figueres and former Ireland President Mary Robinson called for “a fundamental overhaul of the COP.”

“We need a shift from negotiation to implementation,” it said.

Two signees — Figueres and Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research — said the letter was being badly misinterpreted as criticism of the climate talks. They said the letter was intended to show support for the process, which they said has worked and just needs to shift into a new mode.

Instead of spending so much effort negotiating new deals in annual conferences that can attract 70,000 people, the process should be smaller and more frequent and aimed at putting what was already agreed upon into action, Rockstrom said.

“It’s about strengthening the COP,” Rockstrom said. “It’s about recognizing we’ve accomplished so much that we have what we need. ... We need to get serious about delivery.”