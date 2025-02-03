Ko Chuang declared strictly off-limits to the public

The Royal Thai Navy, led by Rear Admiral Watchara Phattanarat, Commander of the Sattahip Naval Base, announced on February 2, 2025, the closure of Ko Chuang, one of the nine islands in the Samae San chain, located in Sattahip District, Chonburi. The island, under the Navy's jurisdiction, has long been off-limits to the public and is also part of a conservation project focused on preserving plant genetics. It has been designated as a protected area.

The closure follows the discovery of significant environmental damage caused by illegal tourists. Watchara confirmed that the beach area was littered with trash, including plastic bottles and waste, after tourists accessed the island without permission. These visitors used the island’s natural surroundings for recreation, including swimming and diving, which contributed to further degradation.