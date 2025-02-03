Ko Chuang declared strictly off-limits to the public

The Royal Thai Navy, led by Rear Admiral Watchara Phattanarat, Commander of the Sattahip Naval Base, announced on February 2, 2025, the closure of Ko Chuang, one of the nine islands in the Samae San chain, located in Sattahip District, Chonburi. The island, under the Navy's jurisdiction, has long been off-limits to the public and is also part of a conservation project focused on preserving plant genetics. It has been designated as a protected area.
The closure follows the discovery of significant environmental damage caused by illegal tourists. Watchara confirmed that the beach area was littered with trash, including plastic bottles and waste, after tourists accessed the island without permission. These visitors used the island’s natural surroundings for recreation, including swimming and diving, which contributed to further degradation.
The lack of bathroom facilities on the island resulted in tourists disposing of waste directly into nature, exacerbating the problem. Upon receiving reports of the damage, Watchara ordered an immediate halt to tourist visits and instructed the Navy to enforce the ban effective today (February 3).
The Navy has posted public notices and alerted diving clubs to refrain from bringing tourists to the island to protect its natural environment.
The announcement made the position clear, stating: “This island is a restricted area under the Royal Thai Navy, in accordance with the Military Security Area Act 1935. It serves as a live-fire training field, and there are hazardous remnants within the area. Unauthorized entry is prohibited. Those who enter without permission do so at their own risk, and the Royal Thai Navy will not be held liable for any injuries or damage incurred. Legal action will be taken to the fullest extent against anyone who violates these regulations.”