Community & Intergenerational Empowerment for a Sustainable, Inclusive Future

"I feel helped by participating in the Kubisa program, through this program I not only get practical solutions to produce my creations but also assistance in marketing and packaging the products," said Santi Lestari, owner of Dapur Mempura, one of the MSMEs that created the gluten-free Bolu Kemojo pre-mix flour and Kubisa participant of 2023.

Most of the participants have now used digital platforms to market their products, assisted by promotional materials they developed during the training. By combining the expertise of the younger generation in technology and the experience of the senior generation in management and business networks, MSMEs can overcome challenges such as digital transformation, market adaptation, and resource management.

Capacity and capital enhancement for business actors

In addition to increasing the capacity of business actors, Skelas also connects them with investors and governments at the local and regional levels to support business development. One form of this collaboration is the implementation of Demo Day and business matching for MSME actors, especially in the fashion and culinary sectors.

Skelas also collaborates with the national charity platform, to provide funding of IDR 60 million to 12 selected Kubisa participants. This funding is used for training and developing their businesses, as well as several production tools that have been ordered. The selection process emphasizes participants who have incomes below IDR 5 million. With support from various government institutions and investors, the Kubisa program increasingly provides great opportunities for MSMEs to develop and reach a larger scale.

“We are optimistic that the collaborations that have happened in Siak, either intergeneration or between the public and private sector, can become a catalyst for a broader restorative economy activity in the regions. By growing businesses that are based on local wisdom, we can be assured that we are making an impact not only in the economy but also in the environment sectors,” said Cerli Febri, from Skelas