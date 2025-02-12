ALPLA expands in Thailand with new state-of-the-art plant

ALPLA, a global leader in packaging and recycling, is strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of a second plant in Thailand. Located in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok, this modern facility spans 24,000 square meters and consolidates all core production technologies, a technical centre, and the STUDIOa one-stop shop for packaging design. With this expansion, ALPLA is increasing its production capacity, broadening its portfolio, and delivering safe, cost-effective, and sustainable plastic packaging solutions to various industries and markets.
Expanding in Southeast Asia
ALPLA has been active in Southeast Asia for over two decades. Now, after a year of construction, the company has officially inaugurated its new plant in Thailand. This facility not only houses production and administrative operations but also features a technical centre dedicated to product development and the first STUDIOa in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The STUDIOa enables collaborative packaging design with customers, ensuring innovative and sustainable solutions.
With the opening of this second location, ALPLA is significantly expanding its production capabilities in Thailand. The Chachoengsao facility replaces Prachinburi as the company’s local headquarters, while also introducing two key technologies—injection moulding (IM) and single-stage injection stretch blow moulding (ISBM) — to its portfolio.
Thailand was our entry point into Southeast Asia over 20 years ago, and it remains a cornerstone of our growth strategy today. The Chachoengsao flagship plant is designed to meet all our customers' needs while unlocking new market opportunities said Philipp Lehner, CEO of ALPLA.
The grand opening on February 11, 2025, was attended by distinguished guests, including Austria’s Ambassador Wilhelm Donko, Michael Friedl from the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, and Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, Secretary to the Minister of Industry.
Increased Capacity and an Expanded Product Portfolio
The Chachoengsao plant produces high-quality plastic bottles, preforms, closures, and injection-molded components using ALPLA’s core manufacturing technologies. A major highlight is the introduction of ISBM and IM technologies, reinforcing ALPLA’s role as a **one-stop system provider** for safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable plastic packaging.
With Chachoengsao, we’re combining technological innovation, premium quality, and exceptional customer service under one roof. This facility will allow us to expand our market share and tap into new industry segments, said Roland Wallner, Managing Director for APAC at ALPLA.
Since early 2025, all production lines at Chachoengsao have been running at full capacity, employing over 190 skilled workers The plant’s strategic location in the Bangkok metropolitan area ensures excellent connectivity and proximity to customers. Meanwhile, ALPLA’s first Thai facility in Prachinburi will now specialize exclusively in extrusion blow moulding (EBM).
A Growing Market in Thailand
ALPLA consolidated its business operations across Southeast Asia and China into the APAC region in 2022. That same year, the company entered the recycling sector in Thailand through a joint venture with PTT Global Chemical leading to the establishment of ENVICCO a state-of-the-art recycling plant in Rayong Province ENVICCO currently supplies 30,000 tonnes of food-grade PET recycled material (rPET) and 15,000 tonnes of HDPE recycled material (rHDPE) annually
Our growth in Thailand goes hand in hand with our customers' expansion. With two high-performance production facilities and a cutting-edge recycling plant, we are ensuring a stable supply of sustainable packaging while reinforcing Thailand’s circular economy said Daniel Qiu, ALPLA General Manager for Thailand
Alongside the Technical Center, the new STUDIOa design hub adds significant value by involving customers early in the development process. By focusing on lightweight and design-for-recycling principles the facility is driving the creation of **more sustainable packaging solutions