ALPLA expands in Thailand with new state-of-the-art plant

ALPLA, a global leader in packaging and recycling, is strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of a second plant in Thailand. Located in Chachoengsao, near Bangkok, this modern facility spans 24,000 square meters and consolidates all core production technologies, a technical centre, and the STUDIOa one-stop shop for packaging design. With this expansion, ALPLA is increasing its production capacity, broadening its portfolio, and delivering safe, cost-effective, and sustainable plastic packaging solutions to various industries and markets.

Expanding in Southeast Asia

ALPLA has been active in Southeast Asia for over two decades. Now, after a year of construction, the company has officially inaugurated its new plant in Thailand. This facility not only houses production and administrative operations but also features a technical centre dedicated to product development and the first STUDIOa in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The STUDIOa enables collaborative packaging design with customers, ensuring innovative and sustainable solutions.

With the opening of this second location, ALPLA is significantly expanding its production capabilities in Thailand. The Chachoengsao facility replaces Prachinburi as the company’s local headquarters, while also introducing two key technologies—injection moulding (IM) and single-stage injection stretch blow moulding (ISBM) — to its portfolio.