A boost to Thailand’s renewable energy aarket: Trinasolar welcomes rooftop solar regulation reforms

This policy change significantly reduces administrative barriers for factory and commercial building owners, paving the way for accelerated solar energy adoption in Thailand's commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. This is a critical step in achieving Thailand’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20–25% by 2030.
Thailand’s commercial and industrial solar market has been expanding rapidly, with the total installed rooftop solar PV capacity reaching approximately 1,800 MW in 2022, a number that is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. Estimates suggest that rooftop solar PV in Thailand could achieve 226,000 MW of capacity by 2037, with a feasible market size of 9,000 MW in the near term. Industries driving this growth include manufacturing, retail, and hospitality. Moreover, the cost of solar installations has decreased significantly, with rooftop solar projects offering electricity tariffs up to 40% lower than traditional utility rates. This makes solar an increasingly attractive investment for C&I entities seeking to lower operational costs while meeting sustainability goals.
The regulatory reform comes at an opportune time, aligning with rapid advancements in solar technology such as n-type, TOPCon and 210mm technology. Recently, Trinasolar broke world records with power outputs for its Vertex N modules exceeding 740W (in lab settings). It also broke two world records in 2 months, achieving TOPCon cell efficiency of 25.9% followed by 26.58% (in lab settings) just a month later, breaking the 7-year world record held by Germany’s Fraunhofer. This marked the first time solar cell efficiency exceeded 26.5%.
These breakthroughs allow businesses to maximize energy generation from limited rooftop spaces. A 1% increase in cell efficiency can result in more than 30 watts of additional power output per panel. These innovations play a vital role in driving the growth of rooftop solar installations, enabling energy users to achieve higher returns throughout the lifespan of the panels.
Increasing awareness about climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have accelerated business owners’ adoption of solar energy. One megawatt of solar energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 500 tons/megawatt/year, equivalent to planting 62,500 trees. C&I consumers stand to benefit from lower electricity costs, enhanced energy security, and the ability to meet corporate sustainability goals.
All-in-all, the simplified regulatory framework, combined with the latest solar technologies, offers a win-win scenario for businesses and the environment. As a global leader in solar energy solutions, Trinasolar is committed to supporting Thailand's energy sustainability journey. We look forward to collaborating with local partners to bring clean, reliable, and cost-effective solar energy to Thai industries and communities.
Commentary to be attributed to Elva Wang, Group Director of South, Southeast, Central Asia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific