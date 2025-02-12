A boost to Thailand’s renewable energy aarket: Trinasolar welcomes rooftop solar regulation reforms

This policy change significantly reduces administrative barriers for factory and commercial building owners, paving the way for accelerated solar energy adoption in Thailand's commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. This is a critical step in achieving Thailand’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20–25% by 2030.

Thailand’s commercial and industrial solar market has been expanding rapidly, with the total installed rooftop solar PV capacity reaching approximately 1,800 MW in 2022, a number that is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. Estimates suggest that rooftop solar PV in Thailand could achieve 226,000 MW of capacity by 2037, with a feasible market size of 9,000 MW in the near term. Industries driving this growth include manufacturing, retail, and hospitality. Moreover, the cost of solar installations has decreased significantly, with rooftop solar projects offering electricity tariffs up to 40% lower than traditional utility rates. This makes solar an increasingly attractive investment for C&I entities seeking to lower operational costs while meeting sustainability goals.