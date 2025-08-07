Revitalizing seaweed cultivation to boost the economy of Papua’s coastal communities

Golaf explained, "The Eryanak Seaweed Farmer Group was initially formed because seaweed began to disappear from Kokas waters due to several factors such as the ice-ice disease and changes in water quality. Since no farmers had successfully re-cultivated it, our group built a seed nursery to produce and provide seeds suitable for the current conditions of Kokas waters."

The obstacle previously faced by this group was the unavailability of high-quality seaweed seeds for seaweed farmers in their village.

This highlights the importance of establishing a seed nursery that is expected to provide seaweed varieties proven to survive in the water conditions of Kokas.

"We carry out the seed enlargement activity in this seaweed nursery in Sisir Village and Sekar Village, Kokas District, using the longline method. This is done by cultivating seaweed in the water column (euphotic zone) near the water surface using ropes stretched from one point to another with a minimum length of 25 - 100 meters," said Venticia Hukom, Kaleka Research Director.

Venticia Hukom added, "We assist farmer groups through mentoring and monitoring, both from the institutional side (farmer groups), record-keeping through farmer logbooks, and cultivation results. The method we use is the longline method; however, some farmers are interested in trying other methods, such as using floating net cages. Ultimately, the choice of method is adapted to the farmer's experience and the suitability of the cultivation location."

The establishment of the seaweed seed nursery serves as the axis of their movement, aiming to provide various varieties of seaweed broodstock for resistance testing in the waters.

This nursery also conducts observations of changes in environmental conditions (temperature, salinity, and pH) and seaweed growth to determine potential production.

"We routinely collect water quality data to monitor environmental suitability parameters and seed growth weekly at the three nursery locations. Data such as temperature, pH, salinity, and observations of pests and diseases are taken at each nursery. Growth data is also collected to determine the average weekly growth," Venticia Hukom said.

The Future Hope for Papua's Marine Resources

The efforts undertaken by the Eryanak Seaweed Farmer Group, together with Kaleka, have successfully restarted seaweed cultivation. So far, approximately 300 kg of seeds have been distributed to 6 members of the farmer group, out of a total of around 220 kg of seeds. This is considered progress compared to the previous halt in seaweed cultivation.

"Yes, most of the residents of Kokas are still not fully convinced to jump back into seaweed cultivation because of previous failures. But now they can gradually start again because they are assisted with the provision of seaweed seeds and also water quality measurements," Golaf said.

To make seaweed development more attractive, the farmer group still needs assistance with facilities and infrastructure, such as seaweed moorings, ropes, anchors, buoys, and fuel for boats used to reach the moorings.

"I didn't receive funding assistance before, but I was very interested in cultivating seaweed. I even used clothesline ropes for seaweed cultivation," Golaf stated.

Furthermore, Golaf added that serious handling is necessary to prevent turtles from eating seaweed without harming or killing them, as they are protected animals.

The mooring location can also be moved to an area that is not along turtle migration routes and where the water quality is suitable for seaweed cultivation.

Golaf also advised that seaweed farmers require more attention because they are still not able to stand independently. The group's hope is for a developed market that can buy small-scale seaweed harvests to meet daily economic needs.

Through a restorative economic approach, the Eryanak Seaweed Farmer Group is also more optimistic about the development of seaweed cultivation in their village. The hope is that this small endeavour can be an initial step to drive the local economy of Fakfak's coastal communities in West Papua.