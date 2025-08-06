Thailand\'s first \"Dark Sky Conservation Area in a Private Area\"

The issue of light pollution, which has caused the loss of the beauty of the night sky, has long been a concern. However, Mae Fah Luang Garden, part of the Doi Tung Development Project in Chiang Rai, has become a source of pride for all Thais after officially being designated as a "Dark Sky Conservation Area in a Private Area." This makes it the first and only location of its kind in Thailand.
This significant achievement was made possible through the efforts of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, which not only highlights the long-standing natural value of Doi Tung but also lays the foundation for Thailand to become a regional leader in sustainable astronomical tourism within Southeast Asia.
This recognition was the result of a rigorous selection process. On July 23, 2025, Wisitorn Ratchatanawin, Director of the Centre for Knowledge Development and Dissemination, representing the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, received the official certification during the AMAZING DARK SKY IN THAILAND #Season 4 event. This was a collaborative project between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).
The success was based on the fact that Mae Fah Luang Garden has adopted appropriate lighting management practices that prevent light pollution, allowing visitors to clearly appreciate the beauty of the night sky and millions of stars with the naked eye, a rare experience in today’s world.
The certification as a "Dark Sky Conservation Area in a Private Area" follows strict global standards set by NARIT. Some of the challenging criteria for certification include
Suitable Open Spaces for Astronomical Activities: Mae Fah Luang Garden provides open areas suitable for astronomical activities, allowing observers to view over 70% of the surrounding sky, meeting the minimum required standards.
Sky Quality: The area has an exceptional sky darkness of 19 magnitudes per square arcsecond, allowing clear visibility of celestial objects such as the Milky Way, the Andromeda Galaxy, and beautiful constellations.
Lighting Management: The garden implements effective lighting control in three key areas: directing light to the ground, using appropriate light temperatures, and having strict time-control systems for lighting. External lighting sources are also regulated to minimise light spill and prevent light pollution.
Most importantly, the surrounding area is free from external light interference, and the impact of light pollution is thoroughly studied and explained, ensuring that the site remains an ideal location for stargazing and astronomical observation.
A New Dimension of Conservation for All Life
Being designated as a "Dark Sky Conservation Area" holds deeper meaning than merely being a stargazing point. The preservation of dark skies has immense positive effects on ecosystems and human health. The natural cycle of light and darkness is a fundamental part of the Earth’s ecosystem.
For wildlife, artificial light at night significantly disrupts natural behaviours such as foraging, seasonal migration, and crucial reproductive processes. Migratory birds lose their way, deviating from migratory routes that have been followed for thousands of years. Nighttime insects, which rely on moonlight and starlight for navigation, are also disoriented, causing damage to the food chain.
For plants, essential processes like flowering, growth, and photosynthesis at night are also impacted by artificial lighting.
For humans, excessive artificial light at night interferes with the production of melatonin, a hormone necessary for quality sleep, leading to both short- and long-term health problems such as stress, depression, and chronic non-communicable diseases.
Reducing light pollution is thus a conservation measure that offers multiple benefits, including biodiversity conservation, the protection of human health, energy savings, and long-term cost reduction in operations.
The designation of the area as a Dark Sky Conservation Area opens up new opportunities for tourists and those interested in experiencing a unique and rare form of eco-tourism in this region. Mae Fah Luang Garden has designed nighttime activities that seamlessly blend the beauty of nature with scientific knowledge.
The night-time biodiversity exploration activity allows participants to experience the unique nocturnal wildlife, hear the sounds of nature at night that differ from the day, and learn about how various life forms adapt to survive in the dark.
Lectures on the stars by expert astronomers will open a window to the universe, giving visitors the chance to learn about planets, stars, galaxies, and astronomical phenomena that can be observed from Doi Tung’s sky, while understanding the importance of preserving the night sky.
To maintain environmental quality and offer the best experience for participants, all activities will be announced in advance and are only available to those who register beforehand. This ensures an appropriate number of visitors, preventing any adverse effects on the balance of the ecosystem.
The success of Mae Fah Luang Garden in becoming Thailand's first Dark Sky Conservation Area in a private space serves as a valuable model for other areas with potential for similar development. However, to ensure long-term sustainability, further actions across multiple dimensions are needed.
The development of national laws and regulations is an urgent necessity. The government should consider enacting specific legislation on light pollution with enforceable regulations to establish a clear and nationwide framework for action.
Promoting private sector involvement is another key factor. NARIT and the TAT should expand collaboration with operators in the tourism industry, hotels, resorts, and related businesses to encourage investments in environmentally-friendly lighting systems and the development of diverse, engaging astronomical tourism packages.
Raising awareness and educating the public is the cornerstone of conservation efforts. Continuous campaigns are needed to highlight the impact of light pollution on the environment, health, and cultural heritage, with particular emphasis on educating local communities, who are most closely connected to these areas.
Integration with land-use planning and urban development is inevitable. Relevant authorities should consider incorporating light pollution standards and requirements into urban and rural development plans to prevent new light pollution and preserve the quality of the night sky for future generations.
The designation of Mae Fah Luang Garden as a Dark Sky Conservation Area is not only a success for the Mae Fah Luang Foundation but also a source of pride and a precious legacy for nature and all Thais. This achievement symbolises Thailand’s ability to implement innovative conservation ideas and serves as a model for ASEAN and the global community.
In an era of rapid global change, where all forms of pollution threaten the way of life of humans and all living beings, being able to see the stars in the sky as our ancestors once did is of deep value.
Mae Fah Luang Garden is not just a public park or a regular tourist destination; it is a window to the universe, offering a chance to experience the greatness of nature. It is an outdoor classroom that teaches us about the relationship between humans and the environment, and a sacred space that reminds us of our duty to preserve and protect the beauty of this world for future generations.
The mission to protect the darkness of the night sky and the light of millions of stars for our future generations is an important task, and Mae Fah Luang Garden has paved the way for all of us to follow.