Thailand ranks 3rd in ASEAN for highest e-waste generation

When it comes to “Zero Waste,” many people still wonder whether separating rubbish really makes a difference - or if, in the end, everything simply gets mixed again. The answer, according to Saichon Supmakudom, head of corporate communications and public affairs at Advanced Info Service (AIS), is no.

Separated waste does retain value, and collection agencies do sort it again at the destination. Waste separation not only reduces global warming but also ensures recyclable materials are put to use.