Vegan diet cuts greenhouse gases and pollution by 75%: Oxford research

The United Nations stated that transitioning to a vegetarian diet can significantly reduce one's carbon footprint, with an average reduction of 2.1 tonnes per year for those on a vegan diet and about 1.5 tonnes per year for general vegetarians.

While a complete switch to a full vegetarian or vegan diet might not be immediately easy, starting gradually, such as increasing the proportion of vegetables in some meals, like lunch, or designating a weekly vegetarian day, is a meaningful small step toward reducing environmental impact.

The Vegetarian Festival: For Health, For the World

October in Thailand is the time for the Vegetarian Festival, a tradition that originated in Phuket province in the 19th century before spreading across the country. It is a period when people abstain from meat for merit-making and spiritual purification.

Today, however, the Vegetarian Festival has grown beyond religious ritual, becoming a contemporary cultural movement that reflects concepts of health, compassion, and global sustainability.

The latest report from the EAT-Lancet Commission states that if the world were to adopt the "Planetary Health Diet," nearly all humans could have access to healthy, culturally appropriate, and environmentally sustainable food by 2050.

This approach suggests that if implemented globally, it would be sufficient to feed an equitable population of over 9.6 billion people in 2050, cut carbon emissions from the food system by more than half, and save up to 15 million lives annually, translating to an economic and environmental value of over US$5 trillion per year.

Plant-Based is Good for Health

The benefits of a plant-based diet are not limited to helping the planet but also directly impact personal health. Research from Harvard University indicates that those who consume a primarily plant-based diet have a significantly lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Furthermore, regularly eating vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains helps reduce inflammation, strengthen the immune system, and may contribute to a longer lifespan.

Reducing Harm to Animals

Saneekan Rosamontri, the Managing Director of Sinergia Animal, an international animal protection organisation in Thailand, noted that behind the food we eat every day is an aspect that requires attention: the livestock industry, where millions of animals are still kept in cramped cages without freedom.

"Adopting the vegan diet helps improve animal welfare. This is not just an ethical issue; it is a strategic investment directly related to consumer health and the country's economic sustainability."

Although the Vegetarian Festival diet does not allow eggs, from an animal welfare perspective, Sinergia Animal has worked with the Thai business sector to drive systemic change.

Currently, several leading companies, such as Banyan Tree, Zen Group, Sukishi, Minor Food, and Minor Hotels, have announced 'cage-free egg' policies, while ONYX Hospitality uses 100% cage-free eggs, and Best Western has adjusted its proportion to 70%. This reflects concrete progress.

'Cage-free egg'

Instead, the policy requires that hens be raised in barns, aviaries, or other enclosed structures where they can walk, spread their wings, perch, nest, and exhibit other natural behaviours.

The core of the policy is to improve animal welfare by providing a less stressful and more natural environment for the chickens.

Promoting the use of cage-free eggs by the business sector is also a move that aligns organisations with the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework and long-term sustainability goals.

The Thai private sector is increasingly responding to this trend, with 228 listed companies recognised by the Stock Exchange of Thailand for sustainability in 2024, an increase of over 43% from the previous year.

"The consumer is the most powerful catalyst for change. They are asking tougher questions, demanding absolute transparency from manufacturers, and are ready to invest more in truly responsible products. For the business sector, this isn't a challenge, it's the defining opportunity to lead responsible growth and jointly pioneer a sustainable food system for the future of the nation," she concluded.