Vegan diet cuts greenhouse gases and pollution by 75%: Oxford research

The food system that nourishes over 8 billion people globally is not just about nutrients; it impacts the entire planet. Understanding how food production affects the environment is the first step toward planetary sustainability.
Today, the global food system is responsible for roughly one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions, more than those from all global aviation, uses over 70% of the world's freshwater, and causes up to 80% of the pollution in rivers and lakes.
Furthermore, over 75% of the planet's land is used for agriculture, leading to severe deforestation and a dramatic loss of biodiversity.
The study, "Vegans, vegetarians, fish-eaters and meat-eaters in the UK show discrepant environmental impacts," by Prof Peter Scarborough of the University of Oxford, is particularly credible as it analysed real data from over 55,000 people in the UK and farming data from 38,000 farms in 119 countries to reflect the differences in various food production processes.
The research indicates that adopting a vegan diet significantly reduces environmental impact, leading to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and land use for food production by up to 75% compared to those who eat more than 100 grams of meat per day. It also helps reduce the destruction of wildlife habitats by up to 66% and lowers water use by up to 54%.
Prof Scarborough stated that our food choices matter, noting that even the animal product with the lowest environmental impact, such as organic pork, still emits up to 8 times more greenhouse gas than the most environmentally damaging plant-based foods. Therefore, reducing meat and dairy consumption can clearly help lower the food-related carbon footprint.
The research also found that people who consumed less than 50 grams of meat per day had only half the environmental impact of high meat-eaters. However, the difference between low meat-eaters, vegetarians, and pescatarians (those who eat fish but not meat) was not as substantial.
The United Nations stated that transitioning to a vegetarian diet can significantly reduce one's carbon footprint, with an average reduction of 2.1 tonnes per year for those on a vegan diet and about 1.5 tonnes per year for general vegetarians.
While a complete switch to a full vegetarian or vegan diet might not be immediately easy, starting gradually, such as increasing the proportion of vegetables in some meals, like lunch, or designating a weekly vegetarian day, is a meaningful small step toward reducing environmental impact.
October in Thailand is the time for the Vegetarian Festival, a tradition that originated in Phuket province in the 19th century before spreading across the country. It is a period when people abstain from meat for merit-making and spiritual purification.
Today, however, the Vegetarian Festival has grown beyond religious ritual, becoming a contemporary cultural movement that reflects concepts of health, compassion, and global sustainability.
The latest report from the EAT-Lancet Commission states that if the world were to adopt the "Planetary Health Diet," nearly all humans could have access to healthy, culturally appropriate, and environmentally sustainable food by 2050.
This approach suggests that if implemented globally, it would be sufficient to feed an equitable population of over 9.6 billion people in 2050, cut carbon emissions from the food system by more than half, and save up to 15 million lives annually, translating to an economic and environmental value of over US$5 trillion per year.
The benefits of a plant-based diet are not limited to helping the planet but also directly impact personal health. Research from Harvard University indicates that those who consume a primarily plant-based diet have a significantly lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.
Furthermore, regularly eating vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains helps reduce inflammation, strengthen the immune system, and may contribute to a longer lifespan.
Saneekan Rosamontri, the Managing Director of Sinergia Animal, an international animal protection organisation in Thailand, noted that behind the food we eat every day is an aspect that requires attention: the livestock industry, where millions of animals are still kept in cramped cages without freedom.
"Adopting the vegan diet helps improve animal welfare. This is not just an ethical issue; it is a strategic investment directly related to consumer health and the country's economic sustainability."
Although the Vegetarian Festival diet does not allow eggs, from an animal welfare perspective, Sinergia Animal has worked with the Thai business sector to drive systemic change.
Currently, several leading companies, such as Banyan Tree, Zen Group, Sukishi, Minor Food, and Minor Hotels, have announced 'cage-free egg' policies, while ONYX Hospitality uses 100% cage-free eggs, and Best Western has adjusted its proportion to 70%. This reflects concrete progress.
Instead, the policy requires that hens be raised in barns, aviaries, or other enclosed structures where they can walk, spread their wings, perch, nest, and exhibit other natural behaviours.
The core of the policy is to improve animal welfare by providing a less stressful and more natural environment for the chickens.
Promoting the use of cage-free eggs by the business sector is also a move that aligns organisations with the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework and long-term sustainability goals.
The Thai private sector is increasingly responding to this trend, with 228 listed companies recognised by the Stock Exchange of Thailand for sustainability in 2024, an increase of over 43% from the previous year.
"The consumer is the most powerful catalyst for change. They are asking tougher questions, demanding absolute transparency from manufacturers, and are ready to invest more in truly responsible products. For the business sector, this isn't a challenge, it's the defining opportunity to lead responsible growth and jointly pioneer a sustainable food system for the future of the nation," she concluded.