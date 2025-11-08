Depa, TGO Launch “Digital Grow Green” Project

“The Digital Grow Green Project does not aim for businesses to immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Instead, the goal is to raise awareness that current business operations do contribute to emissions, creating a carbon footprint that accelerates global warming. In its first phase, depa will encourage 400 entrepreneurs to use a digital platform to record their businesses’ carbon footprint data. The information will then be analysed and used for greenhouse gas management, leading to emission reductions and supporting Thailand’s COP26 commitment. At the same time, this initiative helps prepare Thai businesses to adapt to future global trends,” said depa President/CEO.



In addition, the Digital Grow Green project will support the use of the National Platform by government agencies in four pilot provinces, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Ayutthaya, and Chonburi, at no cost.

These agencies can use the platform to record organisation greenhouse gas emissions in their area, analyse the data, and integrate the results into environmental policies. depa estimates that the project will generate around 42.4 million baht in environmental technology investment and create an economic impact of no less than 675 million baht.



The launch event also featured a special lecture titled “Carbon Footprint: The Starting Point of Green Business Transformation” by Thada Varoonchotikul, Manager of the Low Carbon Business Certification Office, TGO, and a panel discussion under the theme “Sustainable Future is Coming, Are You Ready?” featuring Jirawat Tangpanitanon, Quantum Physicist, and Noppavut Khunpinit, Deputy CEO of Union Chemical & Equipment Co., Ltd..



Interested entrepreneurs can now apply to join the Digital Grow Green Project from today until February 28, 2026, or until the target number is reached, via LINE OA: @depaThailand. More details are available at www.depa.or.th