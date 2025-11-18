Thailand regulates hydrogen fuel status for control and usage

Forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a significant surge in global hydrogen demand, expected to reach approximately 130 million tonnes by 2030, a 45% increase from 2023, and climbing further to 430 million tonnes by 2050.

This trajectory clearly signals the onset of the "hydrogen era."

In a move aligning with the government's clean energy and carbon reduction policy, Uttapol Rerkpiboon, Minister of Energy, signed a Ministerial Announcement on October 31, 2025.

This declaration designates Hydrogen Fuel and Ammonia Fuel as "fuel oils" under the Fuel Oil Control Act 1999.

The purpose of this announcement is to pave the way for issuing safety regulations to govern the use of hydrogen and ammonia, specifically when utilised as fuel for electricity generation, industrial heating, and the transport sector.

Timeline for Regulatory Implementation

Sarawut Kaewtathip, Director-General of the Department of Energy Business (DOEB), outlined the next steps for drafting the necessary legislation:

Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 – 2027: The DOEB will draft legislation to define the types of controlled businesses under its supervision. These will include:

Hydrogen storage depots

Pipelined hydrogen transportation systems

Hydrogen transport tanks

Hydrogen service stations

Facilities using hydrogen and ammonia

FY 2027 – 2029: Further draft legislation will focus on regulating the engineering safety and environmental aspects for each business type to ensure the safe and sustainable use of hydrogen and ammonia fuels.