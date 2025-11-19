Thai delegates join COP30 opening, push for climate finance and the 1.5°C goal

She highlighted Thailand’s commitment to raising standards to international levels and positioning itself as a regional leader. Thailand will open calls for proposals for forest-based emissions-reduction projects in the first quarter of 2026.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, through the Department of Climate Change and Environment, is preparing detailed methodologies and procedures to guide the development of projects for international transfer.

In addition, she visited the Thailand Pavilion, where she was briefed on Thailand’s enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) for 2035, as well as investment plans and emission-reduction innovations by PTT and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand showcased in the Innovation Zone.

She also met with Thai youth representatives advocating for climate action and resilience-building, emphasising the need for social mobilisation to cope with increasingly severe global climate conditions.

The pavilion also hosted several panel discussions featuring Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, and experts from various sectors. The topics included the critical role of tropical forests in mitigation and adaptation, the importance of water security for humanity, and the development of a transparent and credible ASEAN carbon market aligned with global systems.

The programme concluded with discussions on equitable access to climate finance, an essential tool for turning commitments into real action.