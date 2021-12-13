Tue, December 21, 2021

Motor Expo ’21 resounding success despite virus concerns, over 30,000 cars booked

The Motor Expo 2021, which wrapped up on Sunday (December 12), proved to be a success despite strict Covid-19 control measures.

As many as 31,583 cars and 3,253 motorbikes were reserved at the expo, which attracted more than 1.15 million visitors, including 139,110 who visited via the online platform.

Revenue from this year’s Motor Expo has been estimated at 44 billion baht.

Cars sold at the fair cost an average of 1.3 million baht per piece and motorbikes came in at 398,831 baht on average.

Kwanchai Paphatphon, chair of the 38th Motor Expo, said this year’s event was successful because everybody complied with Covid-prevention measures.

The fair was held at Challenger Hall in Impact Muang Thong Thani from December 1 to 12.

