Wed, January 19, 2022

thai-destination

Thousands flock to Doi Inthanon to catch glimpse of frost, Queen Tiger flowers

The popular Nang Phaya Sua Krong flowers, which are in full bloom on Doi Inthanon, are drawing thousands of excited tourists.

Park chief Kriengkrai Chaisek said on Thursday that tourists flock to Doi Inthanon National Park every January to experience cold weather, a period which also sees the Nang Phaya Sua Krong flowers (Queen Tiger flowers) in full bloom, painting the mountain pink especially in Khun Wang, Mae Wang district, Chiang Mai.

Tourists will be able to see the flowers until the end of January.

Most tourists travel to Doi Inthanon National Park early in the morning, expecting to see frost coating the plants and flowers and to enjoy the beauty of the sunrise at the Kew Mae Pan nature trail viewpoint.

Frost has appeared on the mountain on eight mornings so far since the start of 2022.

At present, 3,000 tourists visit the area each day on weekdays. The number increases to 4,000-5,000 on Saturdays and Sundays.

