In last-ditch effort to delay power rate hike, business leaders turn to PM

Raising the Ft rate now will force businesses into the red and undermine their competitiveness at a time when they are heavily in debt and still recovering from the pandemic, they told a press conference they described as “urgent” on Friday.

The government plans to increase the rate on January 1 by 93.42 satang, up from its current 4.72 baht to 5.69 baht per unit.

The press conference was organised by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking – a business lobby group. It wants the Ft rate rise postponed until the second half of 2023 but some business leaders want it delayed until 2024. Sources said the standing committee’s chair, Sanan Angubolkul, was expecting to hear from the prime minister tonight.

Press conference speakers comprised Federation of Thai Industries renewable energy advisor Suwat Kamolpanus, Thai Retailers Association president Yol Phokasub, Thai Hotels Association president Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi and the chair of the board of directors of Siam Cement, Roongrote Rangsiyopash.

Yol said the retail and service sectors are overburdened due to high wages, interest rates, and other costs, while revenues are low.

"Electricity costs range from 20% to 50% [of all costs] in the retail and service sectors ... Electricity costs will rise by more than 20% .. if the Ft is adjusted," he said. "I'm concerned this will result in negative income and undermine the competitiveness of entrepreneurs."

Rising electricity costs will damage the hotel industry, Marisa said.