THB40 bn bonds being issued by the Finance Ministry will be open to the public
The Ministry of Finance is preparing to issue savings bonds worth 40 billion baht in March, Julapun Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, revealed.
The ministry plans to raise a total of 100 billion baht through the issuance of savings bonds,
The savings bonds will serve as a diverse tool for managing the public finances of the government and is a form of rollover, Julapun said.
The sale of these bonds will be open to the general public, allowing individual citizens to participate in purchasing them, he added.
Julapun has also instructed the Public Debt Management Office to prepare plans for issuing foreign currency-denominated bonds. Thailand has not issued such bonds for more than 20 years. The government has studied various currencies, including the US dollar, yuan, and Samurai bonds, as potential options for issuance.
This is done to establish benchmark interest rates for the business sector when issuing securities or bonds in foreign currencies, which typically involve larger amounts of money.
Hong Kong has shown interest in issuing bonds denominated in yuan and dollars. Hong Kong serves as a financial hub in the region, with a strong financial market.