Bangkok braces for biggest gathering of Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world
Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world will gather for the first time after the pandemic in Bangkok in June to promote trade ties with Thailand.
The three-day conference will be held from June 24 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, involving forum discussions, study tours, visits to exhibition sites, business pairing, golfing, and a gala dinner.
The Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (Thai CC) briefed the press about the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) on Wednesday at the Thai-Chinese Chamber Hall.
This year’s conference will be held under the theme “Creating a new chapter together with Chinese business acumen”.
Around 4,000 Chinese business people from around the world and 1,000 Thai-Chinese entrepreneurs are expected to gather for the convention and generate billions of baht in revenue and investment, Thai CC president Narongsak Putthapornmongkol said.
“To encourage Chinese business people around the world in strengthening a win-win economic cooperation, to promote unity, inherit the Chinese spirit and groom the younger generation is the aim of the WCEC 16th conference,” Thai CC vice president Boonyong Yongcharoenrat said.
“It is important to groom the younger generation, for they have the capability to keep the tradition going and are quick to adapt,” said Narongsak.
He advised the young generation of Chinese entrepreneurs to study and understand Thai laws and culture.
“I am willing to cooperate and support to the best of our best ability. This is an important opportunity to welcome and strengthen the relations between Thailand and China,” said Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce.
Trade between Thailand and China last year amounted to 3.69 trillion baht, accounting for 17.9% of Thailand ’s overall trade, up 1.53% from 2021, Jurin said.
This makes China Thailand's number one trading partner, he added.
Jurin said he had contributed in three areas towards developing economic relations between Thailand and China.
He said he had pushed to upgrade the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between China and Asean, forged a strong bond between the two countries under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership which is currently the largest FTA in the world, and the Ministry of Commerce has successfully signed and enforced “mini FTAs” with several cities in China.
“The WCEC is a big event organised at the right time. I0t will help promote cooperation between Chinese business people from around the world and Thailand, which would help uplift the Thai economy after the pandemic,” said Han Zhiqiang, China’s ambassador to Thailand.
“May the event be a hundred times more successful than expected and may Bangkok become an economic hub,” said Chadchart Sittipunt, governor of Bangkok.
