Bangkok braces for biggest gathering of Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world

“I am willing to cooperate and support to the best of our best ability. This is an important opportunity to welcome and strengthen the relations between Thailand and China,” said Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce.





Trade between Thailand and China last year amounted to 3.69 trillion baht, accounting for 17.9% of Thailand ’s overall trade, up 1.53% from 2021, Jurin said.



This makes China Thailand's number one trading partner, he added.



Jurin said he had contributed in three areas towards developing economic relations between Thailand and China.



He said he had pushed to upgrade the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between China and Asean, forged a strong bond between the two countries under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership which is currently the largest FTA in the world, and the Ministry of Commerce has successfully signed and enforced “mini FTAs” with several cities in China.



“The WCEC is a big event organised at the right time. I0t will help promote cooperation between Chinese business people from around the world and Thailand, which would help uplift the Thai economy after the pandemic,” said Han Zhiqiang, China’s ambassador to Thailand.



“May the event be a hundred times more successful than expected and may Bangkok become an economic hub,” said Chadchart Sittipunt, governor of Bangkok.

