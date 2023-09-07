True & dtac pioneer Silver Economy trend level up Thai senior citizen digital future

Seniors use smartphones to engage in social media five hours a day

Ploy Jatukanyaprateep, Head of Customer Segment & Experience at True Corporation PLC said, “Thailand has become an ageing society since 2005 and will become an aged society by 2030. Presently, the number of Thai citizens aged 60 and over is 16.8 million and has a 70% mobile penetration rate.

Of the mobile phone users, 93% are on smartphones, and 7% are on feature phones. Interestingly, senior citizens use their smartphones to engage in social media for an average of 5 hours per day. Second in usage is to shop online via various apps with a growing trend, indicating a digital transformation.”



True & dtac serve senior customers to live life to the full

True Corporation organized the “Smart Senior” Walk Rally for the silver age persons marking the first step True Corporation is taking to serve the needs of senior customers wishing to live life to the full and digitally inclusive.

The walk rally aims to level up the lives of senior citizens and become fully digital literate, offering customers with useful information on digital lifestyle trends that can be fulfilled with products and services from True and dtac.

The activity also aims to strengthen the senior community in collaboration with government and private entities including the Department of Older Persons and Young Happy – a senior citizen content provider.

True is committed to organizing even more activities in the future for this demographic but, of course, with different themes to encourage the senior community in further engagement and dialogue contributing to inclusive digital transformation.

In the “Smart Senior” Walk Rally, True Corporation showcased a wide range of trendy digital solutions and featured expert senior coaches to facilitate capacity-building workshops including online retailing by dtac Net for Living and online healthcare with the MORDEE app.

Also featured were Smart Home solution from True X and knowledge building with True Plookpanya. The activity was well received by the senior citizens keen to learn new things to help them be happier after work retirement.