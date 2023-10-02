Paxlovid clears Covid-19 more rapidly than molnupiravir, say researchers   

Noting that there have been no direct comparisons before between these and other antiviral Covid medicines – despite the billions of dollars spent on them – the Mahidol-based University of Oxford-affiliated researchers developed a simple method of quickly assessing the antiviral activity of Covid drugs in people with mild infections based on frequent measurements of the amount of virus at the back of the mouth.

In 2021, they started PLATCOV – a series of studies to compare all the antiviral drugs that were being used to treat Covid-19 infections.

"It is surprising that with so much attention and concern over Covid-19, and so much money spent, that direct head-to-head comparisons between medicines have not been conducted to inform public healthcare spending and guidelines," said Dr William Schilling, first author, study co-PI and a University of Oxford DPhil student based at MORU in Bangkok.

This testing method sets the stage for future rapid comparisons of antiviral drugs for Covid.