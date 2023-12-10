ONE Fight Night 17 results and recap
Roman Kryklia capped off a wild night of all-striking action by claiming the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Saturday.
The towering Ukrainian proved too slick for brave Alex Roberts, as he took out the Australian fighter in the second round to add the heavyweight Muay Thai strap to his ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on December 9.
The first round was an eventful one that saw Kryklia wobbled late by an elbow after he sent Roberts to the canvas in the opening exchanges.
As the second frame heated up, Roberts slipped a Kryklia right hand but was unable to avoid the left hook behind it, and he was sent crashing to the canvas. The referee waved off the action immediately after just 25 seconds in round two.
Alongside his two 26-pound gold belts, Kryklia also took home a B1.8 million performance bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
In the co-main event, “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut prevailed over American newcomer Luke Lessei by unanimous decision in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai barnburner.
The contest was chaotic from start to finish as Lessei refused to be overawed in his promotional bow, but ultimately it was the heavy hands of Nattawut that won the day.
Other bonus winners on the night were Jacob Smith and Dmitry Menshikov.
ONE Fight Night 17 Full Results
ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title: Roman Kryklia defeated Alex Roberts via knockout (left hook) R2, 0:25
Featherweight Muay Thai: Jo Nattawut defeated Luke Lessei via unanimous decision
Catchweight (151.75lb) Muay Thai: Mohamed Younes Rabah defeated Saemapetch Fairtex via knockout (punches) R1, 2:29
Lightweight Muay Thai: Dmitry Menshikov defeated Mouhcine Chafi via knockout (left hook) R1, 1:59
Flyweight Muay Thai: Jacob Smith defeated Walter Goncalves via knockout (knee to the body) R1, 2:54
Catchweight (141lb) Muay Thai: Johan Ghazali defeated Edgar Tabares via knockout (body punch) R1, 0:36
Catchweight (139.75lb) Muay Thai: Denis Puric defeated Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat via knockout (left hook) R2, 1:35
Catchweight (132.25lb) Muay Thai: Ellis Badr Barboza defeated Thongpoon PK Saenchai via knockout (body punch) R3, 2:21