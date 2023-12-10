ONE Fight Night 17 results and recap 

The towering Ukrainian proved too slick for brave Alex Roberts, as he took out the Australian fighter in the second round to add the heavyweight Muay Thai strap to his ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on December 9.

The first round was an eventful one that saw Kryklia wobbled late by an elbow after he sent Roberts to the canvas in the opening exchanges.

As the second frame heated up, Roberts slipped a Kryklia right hand but was unable to avoid the left hook behind it, and he was sent crashing to the canvas. The referee waved off the action immediately after just 25 seconds in round two.