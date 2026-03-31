Tugboat capsizes in Bangkok Noi canal; no injuries reported so far

A tugboat has capsized in the Bangkok Noi canal in Siriraj subdistrict, Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok, with officials rushing to assist.

The Pra Ram Radio Centre reported that the incident occurred at 2.35pm on March 31, 2026, and relevant agencies have moved in to inspect the scene.

The tugboat was found partially submerged in the canal, with the stern under water and the bow tilted upward. Officials are continuing rescue and assessment operations.

There were no initial reports of injuries or missing persons, authorities said. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.