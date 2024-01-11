Elevating digital skills, fostering new-era tech talent
The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and two other leading organizations, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and SKILLKAMP by KBank – an end-to-end digital career enhancement platform – have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance Thailand's digital skill improvement.
This collaborative effort aims to support both the public and private sectors in elevating the country's digital skills and enhancing workforce competitiveness. The initiative also includes the launch of a digital knowledge assessment centre, which will serve as a gateway for tech talents seeking career opportunities with more than 50 leading organizations and offering over 100 job positions. Applications for assessment are open from now until February 5, 2024, at www.skillkamp.com.
Chaichana Mitrpant, Executive Director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), said, "Given the current labour market situation, especially with the shortage of skilled workforce, various industries are facing challenges in adapting to the ongoing digital transformation. The trend is becoming more prevalent."
Recognizing the importance of addressing the challenges brought about by the digital era, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), an agency tasked with advancing digital readiness among the Thai people, has collaborated with two other leading partners, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and SKILLKAMP by KBank, an end-to-end digital career enhancement platform, in signing an MOU to support the development of digital skills among Thai workforce.
This collaboration would be advanced through the exchange of knowledge, experience and academic research, to create guidelines to improve relevant skills for the digital workforce; and through the launch of a digital knowledge assessment centre with assessments developed by experts from the Academy of Digital Transformation by ETDA (ADTE by ETDA).
Assessments will be for individuals interested in careers in digital marketing, data analysis, and business analysis. The primary target group includes individuals who are just starting their careers, with less than five years of experience and those in the final stages of their university education. Participants who pass this digital knowledge assessment will receive a Digital Skill Proficiency Certification (DSPC). This certification will serve as a gateway for the opportunity to work with more than 50 leading organizations in more than 100 positions.
Kanit Muangkrachang, Vice President of the Federation of Thai Industries and Chairman of FTI Academy, said, "Expediting the development of digital skills within the workforce is an urgent matter that requires a collaborative effort. That's because annually there's a strong demand for more than 100,000 individuals with digital skills within the industrial sector to accommodate the changing business landscape and facilitate an efficient transition to the digital era. The initiative would support the industrial sector in recruiting digital talents that fit the needs, ultimately supporting the integration of digital and electronic transactions that fit digital lifestyles and generating added value to the country's industrial and various service sectors."
Rawin Benjatuntikul, First Senior Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, added in closing that KBank, as a developer of an end-to-end digital career enhancement platform, is confident that this collaboration with the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) will play a crucial role in producing qualified personnel for the business sector, which will support overall economic growth.
The highlight of the digital knowledge assessment centre is that participants can choose to assess knowledge levels in their respective fields of interest, with three fields available for assessment.
Certificates issued can be used as a reference for job applications with companies participating in the program through GetLinks – a leading job platform for tech talents. Additionally, the initiative would help streamline and enhance the efficiency of organizations' recruitment processes, enabling them to select applicants based on standardized examination results without having to conduct their tests.
SKILLKAMP aims to attract more than 500 applicants. Registration is open from today until February 5, 2024, and the online assessments are scheduled nationwide on February 10, 2024. Those interested can view details and apply for the assessments at www.skillkamp.com.