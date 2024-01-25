Worldwide PC shipments declined 14.8% in 2023

Worldwide PC shipments totalled 63.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 0.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

This marks the first time that quarterly shipments have increased after eight straight quarters of decline.

For the year, PC shipments reached 241.8 million units in 2023, a 14.8% decrease from 2022.

This marks the first time that shipment volume has dipped below 250 million since 2006, when 230 million units were shipped.

“The PC market has hit the bottom of its decline after significant adjustment,” said Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner. “Inventory was normalised in the fourth quarter of 2023, which had been an issue plaguing the industry for two years.

This subtle growth suggests that demand and supply are finally balanced. However, this situation will likely change due to the anticipated component price hike in 2024, as well as geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

“Throughout these challenges, all top six vendors maintained their position without notable share gains or losses,” added Kitagawa. “With this in mind, Gartner projects that the PC market will return to annual growth in 2024.”

There were no changes in the top six vendor rankings in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, there were mixed results in performance. Lenovo, HP, Apple, and Acer recorded year-over-year growth, while Dell and ASUS showed a decline (see Table 1).

Table 1. Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 4Q23 (Thousands of Units)