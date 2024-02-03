Amcham Thailand empowers future leaders through workshops at scholarship camp 

Over these two days, students actively participate in a series of workshops and activities designed to provide valuable insights and essential life skills as they embark on their educational journey at universities and vocational schools.

Heidi Gallant, the Vice President of the ATF and Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), said, "Our ATF Scholarship program and the orientation and career camps empower students with the necessary tools for navigating their path to employment. Member companies proactively contribute by raising crucial funds for the program, offering resources for vital personal and career development workshops, and generously sponsoring gifts for the student goody bags."

AMCHAM member companies organized workshops focusing on essential skills. Tanaryu Meesitita of Dale Carnegie organized the ice-breaker activity, while First Aid Training Bangkok conducted the CPR training workshop.

Thanaporn Jirarattanarungsri of UOB led the basic personal finance workshop, covering topics such as budgeting and saving.

Busayapa Srisompong of Shero Thailand spearheaded a workshop on handling abuse in relationships and the DrinkiQ workshop, by Shutchada Chandrangsu and Khemika Ratanakul of Diageo, focused on educating students about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption and how to stay safe if they choose to drink.