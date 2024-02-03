Amcham Thailand empowers future leaders through workshops at scholarship camp
The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) welcomed its new scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year for a two-day orientation camp in Bangkok from January 29 – 31.
Over these two days, students actively participate in a series of workshops and activities designed to provide valuable insights and essential life skills as they embark on their educational journey at universities and vocational schools.
Heidi Gallant, the Vice President of the ATF and Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), said, "Our ATF Scholarship program and the orientation and career camps empower students with the necessary tools for navigating their path to employment. Member companies proactively contribute by raising crucial funds for the program, offering resources for vital personal and career development workshops, and generously sponsoring gifts for the student goody bags."
AMCHAM member companies organized workshops focusing on essential skills. Tanaryu Meesitita of Dale Carnegie organized the ice-breaker activity, while First Aid Training Bangkok conducted the CPR training workshop.
Thanaporn Jirarattanarungsri of UOB led the basic personal finance workshop, covering topics such as budgeting and saving.
Busayapa Srisompong of Shero Thailand spearheaded a workshop on handling abuse in relationships and the DrinkiQ workshop, by Shutchada Chandrangsu and Khemika Ratanakul of Diageo, focused on educating students about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption and how to stay safe if they choose to drink.
The workshops were well-received by the scholarship recipients, who described them as informative and practical. "I have learned so much from the AMCHAM Orientation Camp, especially how to communicate effectively," said Mongkolchai Nakchoom, a scholarship recipient from Naresuan University.
Natthapat Kaewjamnong from Chonburi Technical College added "The AMCHAM Scholarship opens doors for my future ambitions, especially coming from a vocational background, allowing me to meet new friends. More importantly, the camp workshops are practical for personal development, and I highly enjoy them."
The ATF supports financially disadvantaged students, providing academic, vocational, and professional opportunities. By working together with member companies and conducting diverse workshops and activities, the ATF equips its scholarship recipients with the tools they need to succeed and make a positive impact in their communities.