WildAid Urges Shark-Friendly Thai New Year Amid Endangered Shark Crisis

With an urgent call to action, WildAid is urging everyone to spearhead a positive change in the new year by saying no to consuming shark products.

WildAid's 2023 survey of 1,007 urban Thais, conducted independently by Rapid Asia, reveals that shark fin is commonly consumed at restaurants with family (60%), weddings (57%), and with friends at restaurants (46%). Lunar New Year family gatherings contribute to 42% of consumption. Reducing shark fin soup, particularly during celebrations, can significantly curb overall consumption.

The latest consumer survey reveals a significant 27.5% decrease in shark fin consumption among urban Thais over the past six years. Since the launch of WildAid's #NoSharkFin or "Chalong Mai Chalarm" campaign in 2017, there's been a remarkable 47% reduction in those consuming shark fin 2-5 times annually. However, with more than half (56%) of urban Thais still intending to consume shark fin in the future, it underscores Thailand's ongoing presence as an active market for shark fin consumption.

“WildAid's survey shows that a significant number of urban Thais still consider shark fin consumption normal. To put it in perspective, it is no different from us consuming tigers or even tiger cubs, which are another species crucial to maintaining the balance of the ecosystem. Our consumption habits play a role in the fate of several shark species and impact the balance of the ocean's ecosystem. We can all take the first step beginning this Lunar New Year gathering by inviting everyone in the family to say no to shark fin.” said Dr Petch Manopawitr, a conservation scientist and advisor to WildAid.