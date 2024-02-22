Great Wall aiming for Top 3 Among xEV leaders in Thailand by 2026
Great Wall Motor (GWM) held its GWM Partner Meeting 2024 under the theme “TOGETHER WE THRIVE” to announce the success of its business operations in Thailand throughout 2023.
During the event, the company revealed its business strategy for 2024, including the launch of at least three new energy vehicles this year and setting a new target, Mission 15 in 2025, to have a complete lineup of 15 electric vehicles in Thailand by the year 2025.
This initiative follows the successful introduction of nine models at the end of 2023. Additionally, GWM is actively expanding its Partner Store network, aiming to reach a total of 101 locations nationwide.
This reinforces the company's readiness to become one of the top 3 xEV leaders in Thailand by 2026 or the Top 3 in 3. Simultaneously, GWM expressed gratitude to all partners and business partners for their support and trust in collaborating to strengthen and enhance the electric vehicle ecosystem in Thailand consistently, aiming to propel Thailand as a central hub for electric vehicle production at the ASEAN regional level.
Held at Novotel Bangkok Future Park Rangsit, the GWM Partner Meeting 2024 was led by Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont, Vice President of Marketing for the ASEAN region along with other GWM (Thailand) executives and staff. About 77 GWM partners, totalling 117 persons nationwide joined the meeting to celebrate the successful three-year operation in Thailand and the achievement of electric vehicle sales, which exceeded 12,840 units in the past year, marking 11% growth from 2022.
In addition, within the event, GWM selected the Partner Council Committee to represent partners nationwide, working closely to engage in discussions and decision-making, and offering suggestions for enhancing efficient collaboration between the company and partners nationwide to achieve common goals. GWM also officially appointed three new partners to further deliver a smart electric driving experience to all Thais comprehensively. Additionally, outstanding partners were rewarded for their excellent contributions.
At the event, partners and business partners also participated in listening to GWM’s vision for its operations, discussing overall trends in the Thai automotive industry, and exploring GWM's business strategy and direction through sales strategies, the expansion of its partner networks and charging stations, product marketing, brand communications and public relations, including aftersales service strategies. They also exchanged views on the development of business operations in Thailand with GWM executives to prepare for the challenges posed by the growing trend of new energy vehicles in the current landscape.
Vudhigorn stated, “We have set Thailand as our strategic country and the production hub of electric vehicles in ASEAN. Over time, we have brought business partners and companies under GWM to invest and operate in Thailand, covering areas such as batteries, engines, chassis, driving technology, and technical staff to create a comprehensive automotive ecosystem and sustainably develop the electric vehicle industry. However, our business operation cannot thrive without a strong and capable partner network, which has been our strength and team in delivering quality vehicles and services to Thai customers. We aim to elevate and enhance the high-quality and eco-friendly driving experience while leading the Thai electric vehicle industry to meet global standards.”
In terms of business operations, GWM has the strength to create confidence for the partners to sustain growth together. GWM offers a variety of comprehensive xEV products, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), to provide multiple options for electric vehicles and generate business opportunities for partners during the transition from conventional to electric vehicle societies.
Moreover, the GWM Application, the heart of GWM’s operations, has nearly 200,000 target customers, covering all customer journeys, including sales, after-sales service, and user communities. This robust database is vital for venturing into the new era of marketing and creating many more business advantages and opportunities for partners.
Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), stated, "Throughout the past three years of business operations, GWM has implemented various strategies and collaborated with both public and private entities across all sectors to drive the Thai automotive industry. With a diverse range of eco-friendly products and services that cater to various driving lifestyles, along with good collaboration from our partner network, we can capture the hearts of the Thai people and progress together becoming one of the top 3 automotive xEV brands in Thailand. We will continue to deliver 'New Energy,' 'New Intelligence,' and 'New Experience' through our quality products and services. We are committed to standing by our customers, business partners, and society, aiming to collectively elevate the Thai automotive industry to be the centre of electric vehicle production in the entire Southeast Asian region.”
GWM, as a 'Global Intelligent Technology' company, remains committed to developing products and services that are cutting-edge, safe, and eco-friendly. We are continuously enhancing the electric vehicle ecosystem through collaboration with stakeholders in various sectors, coupled with a commitment to prioritizing consumers, to deliver the highest quality driving experience to Thai consumers. GWM will continue to move forward in a crucial role in strengthening the Thai automotive industry, elevating Thailand to become a central hub for the use and production of electric vehicles in the ASEAN region.