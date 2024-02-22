Great Wall aiming for Top 3 Among xEV leaders in Thailand by 2026

Vudhigorn stated, “We have set Thailand as our strategic country and the production hub of electric vehicles in ASEAN. Over time, we have brought business partners and companies under GWM to invest and operate in Thailand, covering areas such as batteries, engines, chassis, driving technology, and technical staff to create a comprehensive automotive ecosystem and sustainably develop the electric vehicle industry. However, our business operation cannot thrive without a strong and capable partner network, which has been our strength and team in delivering quality vehicles and services to Thai customers. We aim to elevate and enhance the high-quality and eco-friendly driving experience while leading the Thai electric vehicle industry to meet global standards.”

In terms of business operations, GWM has the strength to create confidence for the partners to sustain growth together. GWM offers a variety of comprehensive xEV products, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), to provide multiple options for electric vehicles and generate business opportunities for partners during the transition from conventional to electric vehicle societies.

Moreover, the GWM Application, the heart of GWM’s operations, has nearly 200,000 target customers, covering all customer journeys, including sales, after-sales service, and user communities. This robust database is vital for venturing into the new era of marketing and creating many more business advantages and opportunities for partners.

Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), stated, "Throughout the past three years of business operations, GWM has implemented various strategies and collaborated with both public and private entities across all sectors to drive the Thai automotive industry. With a diverse range of eco-friendly products and services that cater to various driving lifestyles, along with good collaboration from our partner network, we can capture the hearts of the Thai people and progress together becoming one of the top 3 automotive xEV brands in Thailand. We will continue to deliver 'New Energy,' 'New Intelligence,' and 'New Experience' through our quality products and services. We are committed to standing by our customers, business partners, and society, aiming to collectively elevate the Thai automotive industry to be the centre of electric vehicle production in the entire Southeast Asian region.”

GWM, as a 'Global Intelligent Technology' company, remains committed to developing products and services that are cutting-edge, safe, and eco-friendly. We are continuously enhancing the electric vehicle ecosystem through collaboration with stakeholders in various sectors, coupled with a commitment to prioritizing consumers, to deliver the highest quality driving experience to Thai consumers. GWM will continue to move forward in a crucial role in strengthening the Thai automotive industry, elevating Thailand to become a central hub for the use and production of electric vehicles in the ASEAN region.