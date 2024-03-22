Unicef, SBPAC join forces to promote the well-being of children in Southern border

This is the first partnership of its kind and will see both parties work together to promote the well-being of children throughout the Southern Border Provinces of Thailand.

The partners will join forces to strengthen child protection mechanisms and expand access to education, physical and mental health services, legal identity, and more for children and families in need.

“We're thrilled to formalize a partnership that holds so much potential to support vulnerable children in the Southern Border Provinces," said Kyungsun Kim. "We have worked closely with SBPAC for many years now, prioritizing child protection, which is crucial in a region where children face heightened vulnerabilities compared to other parts of Thailand. The latest Thailand Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, known as MICS, found that children in the southern border provinces experience higher rates of malnutrition, with lower child vaccination rates, literacy and numeracy skills. This partnership agreement will help us protect more children and support those who have crossed the border to verify their legal status and receive essential services. It also reaffirms UNICEF's commitment to collaboration as it strives to improve the lives of children and families in the southern regions and across all of Thailand.”