Don welcomed US Congressional Delegation, strengthening cooperation between two countries

This visit to Thailand by the US bipartisan Congressional delegation provides an opportunity for the Thai side to strengthen Thailand - US strategic partnership through cooperation with the US legislative branch, which plays an important role in US foreign policy.

During the discussion, both sides underscored the importance of the long-standing alliance and comprehensive cooperation between Thailand and the US, as well as the diplomatic relations between the two countries, which mark the 190th anniversary this year.

They discussed productively how to strengthen partnerships in areas of common priorities, such as defence and non-traditional security, two-way economic exchanges and supply chain resilience, as well as promoting people-to-people ties through education and tourism.

Both sides also exchanged views on key regional developments and discussed cooperation under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), in which Thailand will host the next negotiation round of IPEF in Bangkok in September 2023.