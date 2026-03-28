U-Tapao airport set for April 3 start after long delay

The long-delayed U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project is set to move into construction on April 3, when the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) is scheduled to issue a Notice to Proceed (NTP) to U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA), formally triggering the start of the 50-year concession.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways Plc, said the project had been delayed for more than five and a half years, but has now reached the point where work can finally begin. Once the NTP is issued, the concession clock will start running, with the agreement due to end in 2076.

Under the revised first-phase plan agreed with the EECO, UTA will build Terminal 3 to handle around 3 million to 4 million passengers a year, reflecting post-pandemic market realities. At present, U-Tapao Airport serves only about 300,000 to 400,000 passengers annually, making the scaled-back initial target more consistent with current demand.

UTA will invest nearly 10 billion baht in the first phase, covering the new passenger terminal and related components. Construction is expected to take around three to four years. The plan will proceed even though the high-speed rail project linking Thailand’s three airports has yet to materialise.

If passenger traffic rises to around 80% of first-phase capacity, the airport will then be expanded in stages to accommodate 6 million, 10 million and 12 million passengers, with the full concession framework ultimately designed to support up to 60 million passengers over the project’s 50-year lifespan.