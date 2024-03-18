BOI ready to adjust EV measures if needed

Narit Theodsatheerasak , secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), explained that the policy to promote electric vehicles in Thailand is considered a flexible measure that has been adjusted to align with global circumstances. It also involves listening to various opinions from the private sector.

The current EV 3.5 policy, which follows on from the EV 3.0 measures, appears to have been well received and electric vehicle reservations and registrations are continuing apace. However, the policy can be adjusted in the future should there be a need to update it to align with market and investor demands.

Narit also addressed the decrease in electric vehicle registrations last month, pointing out that the registrations in February cannot be directly compared to January, as the latter was the final month of the EV 3.0 policy. This led to a rush in transfers and registrations of a large number of vehicles. It is believed that the registrations in the following months will remain high, especially after the upcoming motor show featuring many new electric vehicle models to be sold in Thailand.