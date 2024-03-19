Seven NCA signatories gather in Chiang Mai for three-day plenary meeting

The plenary meeting of the seven ethnic armed groups that have signed the NCA will be held from March 17 to March 19. In this plenary meeting, the preparation team will make efforts to discuss and approve the political proposals (draft) prepared for the new form of grouping of the seven ethnic armed groups and the constitutional rules (draft) of the new grouping, added General Yawd Serk, the chairman of the plenary meeting, in his opening speech.

"If the constitution (draft) can be approved, we are going to form a new group," General Yawd Serk said.

In addition, the meeting will discuss other important topics, including the current political situation.