Seven NCA signatories gather in Chiang Mai for three-day plenary meeting

The plenary meeting of the seven Myanmar ethnic armed groups that have signed the nationwide ceasefire agreement (NCA) was held in Chiang Mai, Thailand on March 17 to discuss and approve the political proposals (draft) prepared for the new form of grouping and the constitutional rules (draft) of the new grouping, sources said.
The plenary meeting of the seven ethnic armed groups that have signed the NCA will be held from March 17 to March 19. In this plenary meeting, the preparation team will make efforts to discuss and approve the political proposals (draft) prepared for the new form of grouping of the seven ethnic armed groups and the constitutional rules (draft) of the new grouping, added General Yawd Serk, the chairman of the plenary meeting, in his opening speech.
"If the constitution (draft) can be approved, we are going to form a new group," General Yawd Serk said.
In addition, the meeting will discuss other important topics, including the current political situation.
"After the formation of the new alliance, it will only work if we follow the established rules and regulations. The political, military, and other situations are changing every day, and some of our seven groups are fighting. These facts highlight the current situation. The current situation is in a sensitive position. Today, we are in a narrow political framework and a broad military framework. We will continue to march forward by adhering to the federal principle accepted by the 12 EAOs." he said.
Furthermore, they have to start governing with the administrative system of their self-determination in the various areas controlled by the seven groups. Other services including administration, security, economy, education, health and food for the people, who are in their areas, will be provided, said General Yawd Serk in his opening speech.
"The federal democratic union must be built step by step. On the other hand, it is necessary to act according to the principle of doing things together and doing things differently among the seven groups," said General Yawd Serk.
