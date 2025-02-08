What does it mean to be Thai? A cry for an Open, AI-augmented Workforce

The other day, I got a message from an old classmate—an exceptional roboticist who relocated to Silicon Valley. He confessed that despite craving Thai food and missing family, he simply could not justify coming back. Why? “There’s no clear path for me to continue my work in Bangkok,” he said. “Plus, they make it complicated for my foreign colleagues to get work permits and other things like Rule of Law and PM are not what I want for my kids.” His words stung. They also exposed a painful truth: We are running out of workers and we’re not trying hard enough to attract the ones we need.

Economies grow because people innovate, not because we move money from left to right. But where are these people? Thailand is facing an unrelenting demographic storm. Our birth rates have plummeted; the workforce is shrinking; youth unemployment is rising. Did you know that more than 15,000 Thais died prematurely from traffic accidents every single year for at least the past decade? Last year, when my AI agent startup “filled” data analyst and accountant roles at a high-growth SME, the staff and HR were overjoyed instead of fearing automation. These positions had been vacant for almost a year. That’s how dire our labour market situation is: there’s nobody for AI to even replace.

What if “Thai” is less about the accident of birth and more about who’s willing to invest their skills, creativity and heart in our nation?