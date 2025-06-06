Pillar of global governance in the past eighty years

Through the process, China has contributed its due part and more, living up to the commitment it has made as a founding member of the UN.

When trying times confront today’s world, some UN member states are casting themselves as victims of the world order they once helped build. China has stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and is striving to make the global governance system more just, equitable and responsive to the needs of all.

A Firm Vote for a Multipolar World

In a multipolar world, all countries are equal. This is written as one of the primary principles the UN Charter vows to uphold. Chilean President Gabriel Boric said after the just-ended China-CELAC Forum that “In China, we witnessed the tremendous respect that exists for our country.”

Moreover, equality goes deeper from manner to participation. For too long, the voices of developing countries have been drowned out in a world where decisions should have been made in inclusive consultation. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in the 70th session of the UNGA General Debate that China will always vote with developing countries. After ten years, China is still acting upon its commitment. As a natural member of the Global South, China has performed its responsibility conscientiously in the UN, voting for greater representation and voice of developing countries, and has worked with them to build platforms for equal-footed dialogue, with the thriving BRICS a testament to this effort.