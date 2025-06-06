Pillar of global governance in the past eighty years

Through the process, China has contributed its due part and more, living up to the commitment it has made as a founding member of the UN.
When trying times confront today’s world, some UN member states are casting themselves as victims of the world order they once helped build. China has stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and is striving to make the global governance system more just, equitable and responsive to the needs of all.
A Firm Vote for a Multipolar World
In a multipolar world, all countries are equal. This is written as one of the primary principles the UN Charter vows to uphold. Chilean President Gabriel Boric said after the just-ended China-CELAC Forum that “In China, we witnessed the tremendous respect that exists for our country.”
Moreover, equality goes deeper from manner to participation. For too long, the voices of developing countries have been drowned out in a world where decisions should have been made in inclusive consultation. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in the 70th session of the UNGA General Debate that China will always vote with developing countries. After ten years, China is still acting upon its commitment. As a natural member of the Global South, China has performed its responsibility conscientiously in the UN, voting for greater representation and voice of developing countries, and has worked with them to build platforms for equal-footed dialogue, with the thriving BRICS a testament to this effort.
Multipolarity shall be pursued with order and toward order. Much turbulence and chaos today is not caused by multipolarity, but by an obsession with the “We First” approach. Peace and development across the world face challenges not because the purposes and principles of the UN Charter are obsolete, but because they are not implemented effectively and faithfully. So when certain countries, unnerved by such changes, blame multipolarity, they got the causality wrong: it is the solution, not the cause.
Only when all hold dear the UN-centred international system, uphold the international order underpinned by international law and observe the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, can the United Nations better shoulder its central role in international affairs. And only when such a UN leads us to jointly pursue orderly multipolarity can the well-being of humanity be safeguarded as a whole.
A Vast Ocean Through Economic Globalisation
The global economy is increasingly interdependent, like the ocean, where a current from one side could influence waters thousands of miles away. From its early days of integrating into the world economy, China has championed mutually beneficial economic globalisation. Today, China drives more than 30 % of global growth and 20 % of global trade. This contribution stems from a fundamental choice: to treat interdependence as partnership, not rivalry.
In contrast to the United States wielding the tariff stick on all its trading partners, China is committed to upholding free trade together with friends around the world. China has extended zero-tariff treatment on 100 % of tariff lines to 43 least developed countries. China advocates reform of the World Trade Organisation based on the principles of non-discrimination and openness.
Through the Belt and Road Initiative, a global public good, China has promoted cooperation on infrastructure and livelihood, benefiting over 4.4 billion people in 65 countries. In frontier domains such as artificial intelligence, a UN General Assembly Resolution proposed by China is spearheading international cooperation and fostering innovation rather than stifling progress.
Navigating the vast ocean of the world economy requires braving raging tides and hidden currents. Retreating to isolationist ponds or lakes is no solution—we can achieve and benefit so much more by weathering storms together.
On this 80th anniversary of the UN, every step taken casts a vote for humanity’s future: toward hazard or hope. China remains guided by the conviction that global governance is not about governing anyone, but about growing with everyone toward a future worthy of our shared aspirations.
Yi Fan
Yi Fan is a Beijing-based political commentator.