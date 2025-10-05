MoU — a memorandum of problems!

The far-right tide

The rise of nationalism and militarism clearly benefits the far-right faction in Thai politics, which has long taken a hardline stance on Cambodia. Since the Phra Wihan Temple dispute erupted in 2008, this camp has consistently called for the revocation of the MoUs.

Prime Minister’s proposal for a referendum plays neatly into their hands. Given that anti-Cambodian sentiment is running high, the chances of the MoUs surviving are minimal. One can safely predict that the pro-MoU side would lose decisively.

The right-wing movement’s central message is simple: “oppose Cambodia.” In this atmosphere, anyone expressing a dissenting view risks being branded “unpatriotic.” Many will thus vote “no” simply out of a belief that rejecting the MoUs equates to “loving the nation.” As the referendum draws near, expect far-right campaigns to urge people to “tear up the MoU,” while labelling opponents as “traitors.”

The people’s current

Critics of the referendum warn that voters lack sufficient understanding of the two MoUs, each of which will require a separate ballot — one for the 2000 land boundary MoU and another for the 2001 maritime boundary MoU.

The referendum will also coincide with votes on constitutional amendments and parliamentary elections, meaning voters may need to fill out six ballots in total — a recipe for confusion.

This complexity is further compounded by the lack of clear public understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of each MoU. Most voters are likely to cast their ballots under the influence of prevailing nationalist and militarist sentiment rather than informed analysis.

One must also acknowledge the reality that public sentiment has been largely shaped by the “media current” driving society — a current that tends to flow in a distinctly nationalist direction.

Few academics specialise in this issue, and those who do often disagree. Meanwhile, public trust in official information from the Foreign Ministry or the Royal Thai Survey Department is low. Bureaucrats themselves tend to align with political winds, leaving Thailand with no credible “neutral party” on the matter.

Conclusion

All signs point to one outcome — the MoUs will be rejected. Yet this poses a critical question: if the MoUs are scrapped, how will future boundary negotiations proceed? Would the two sides draft new agreements, and who would dare take responsibility for signing them?

Ultimately, repealing the MoUs paves the way for Cambodia’s preferred outcome — taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice. In that sense, “tearing up” the MoUs would mark Cambodia’s victory, achieved with the enthusiastic help of Thailand’s far-right, and facilitated by a government-sanctioned referendum.