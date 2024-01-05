Hydrogen makes itself at home

There is an argument that blending hydrogen with natural gas is an inefficient use of an expensive resource, potentially “greenwashing” the continued use of natural gas when the focus could be on transitioning to electric technology such as heat pumps.

Getting it into the home

Hydrogen has a lower volumetric energy density than natural gas. This means a larger volume of hydrogen is required compared to natural gas for the same energy output.

The Australian Hydrogen Centre reports that a 100 per cent hydrogen network would reduce network capacity by 13 per cent, though it adds this wouldn’t impact supply.

Hydrogen is also incompatible with certain metals, with potential embrittlement leading to fractures in pipes and storage tanks which can lead to gas leaks.

The government-owned Evoenergy and the Canberra Institute of Technology have shown at their testing facility in Canberra that 100 per cent green hydrogen is compatible with current Australian Capital Territory gas network pipes and fittings.

The facility also measured the performance of everyday household gas appliances when run on hydrogen gas, showing that modern cooktops can safely use a 20 per cent hydrogen blend.

Hydrogen blends much higher than this would require the replacement of existing gas appliances. One approach is to phase in ‘hydrogen ready appliances’, allowing consumers the continued use of natural gas until the gas network switches to hydrogen.

Safety

Like natural gas, hydrogen is clear, colourless and odourless. Odorants are added to natural gas so leaks can be easily detected by its distinctive smell. Odorising hydrogen with this same smell or a new smell will be important for hydrogen use in the home.

Hydrogen is easier to ignite than natural gas owing to its much larger range of flammable concentrations in the air and lower ignition energy.

This sounds concerning but with appropriate engineering controls to prevent leaks and mandatory safety measures, such as ventilation and gas detectors, hydrogen in these applications is no more dangerous than natural gas.

Some of hydrogen’s properties make it a safer alternative. It is non-toxic and 14 times lighter than air, so in the event of an open air leak it would rise and dissipate very quickly.

A less-known fact about hydrogen is that it is considered an indirect greenhouse gas. Hydrogen reacts with molecules in the atmosphere which leads to the prolonged lifetime of certain greenhouse gases, such as methane.

Public opinion

Hydrogen’s misleading reputation as a dangerous, highly explosive gas, famously demonstrated by the Hindenburg disaster, is gradually being revised.

The success of long-term trials such as Hydrogen Park, in South Australia, which has been safely providing residents in Adelaide with a 5 per cent hydrogen blend for over two years, should instil public confidence that hydrogen can be used at scale in the gas network and our homes.

Interestingly, a study has shown that people believe hydrogen’s property of burning with a near-invisible flame would severely disrupt their cooking practices but largely not affect home heating.

Does hydrogen have a home in the gas network?

Australia is moving forward with hydrogen blending as new projects — such as Hydrogen Park Gladstone and HyP Murray Valley, which will deliver a 10 per cent hydrogen blend to 700 households in Queensland and the gas network of Albury and Wodonga in 2024 — continue to receive funding.

Replacing gas with electricity appears to be the preferred end game in the extinction of fossil fuels in the home.

However, the reality remains that this transition will take time and the gas network that we rely on heavily will likely be part of the energy system for many years to come, perhaps forever.

During this time of transition blending green hydrogen into the natural gas mix could provide a quick-fix solution that would play a small but important role in decarbonising the gas network and reducing our household emissions.

Hugh Davies

Hugh Davies is a PhD researcher in chemical engineering at the University of Bath and Monash University, his research focuses on energy materials for sustainable energy applications.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.