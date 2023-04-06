At least four children killed in pre-school attack in southern Brazil

"This human figure that had nothing human - it must have come from another planet, a hate planet – had the stupidity to kill four children with an axe and injure three," said Lula during a meeting with government ministers and governors in Brasilia.

Afterwards, he asked the meeting's attendees to observe a minute of silence for the families of the victims.

A man armed with a small axe climbed over a wall into a day-care centre in the city of Blumenau in the state of Santa Catarina, and killed four children on Wednesday, police said, injuring five others in the attack.

The 25-year-old man turned himself in to police after the rampage, security chief Marcio Alberto Filippi told reporters.

Police said three boys - two aged 4 and one aged 5 - and one girl aged 7 were killed.

Four of the injured children between the ages of 3 to 5 were being treated in a hospital and were reported in stable condition, while a fifth child had minor injuries, police said.

The attack came nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and wounded five others in a Sao Paulo school.