Southeast Asia's first 'Sneaker Con' attracts thousands of shoe fanatics

"We're all excited, that's why there's a lot of fanatics here," said Joel Layno, a Philippine national who has lived in Singapore for 15 years, and whose love for sneakers dates back over 20 years.

As he was seated in the 'trading pit' where hundreds of sneakers were being exchanged and resold, Layno added that the excitement for the event was heightened after the convention was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Aside from sneaker trading, dozens of footwear-related events were offered on Saturday, including the staple "40 for 40" giveaway raffle with attendees screaming and jumping in excitement for a chance to win their favourite pair.