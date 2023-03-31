Thailand in need of labour reforms, wider access to green solutions: World Bank

The comment was made in the World Bank's “East Asia and Pacific April 2023 Economic Update”, which was released to the public on Friday.

According to the most recent report, Thailand's economy shared the positive trends of East Asia and the Pacific region. However, Thailand may experience a slowdown due to uncertainties, volatility, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank's country manager for Thailand, pointed out that strong private consumption and further tourism recovery, particularly following the lifting of restrictions by China, will support economic growth, raise household incomes, and lead to a drop in the poverty headcount rate to 10.6% this year.

The labour market will continue to improve, aided by employment in the services sector, as manufacturing employment growth is expected to slow, the update said.

Tourist arrivals are expected to increase to 27 million in 2023, representing 68% of pre-pandemic levels. Arrivals are expected to pick up after that, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

Overall, World Bank expected the Thai economy to grow by 3.6 per cent in 2023, up from 2.6 per cent in 2022.

However, Thailand's economic recovery has lagged behind that of its Asean peers, with falling goods exports clouding the outlook. Downside risks include a slowing external environment, domestic price pressures, and high household debt, Zarcone said.

Furthermore, persistent increase in commodity prices will continue to disproportionately affect poor and vulnerable groups, putting downward pressure on household consumption.